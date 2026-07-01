Psycho Bunny taps South Africa’s growing luxury retail demand

From a single boutique in Johannesburg's Sandton City to a six-store national footprint in less than two years, premium apparel brand Psycho Bunny is accelerating its South African expansion, signalling growing confidence in the country's luxury retail market.

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The latest milestone comes with the opening of Psycho Bunny's fourth South African store at the Canal Walk Shopping Centre on 26 June 2026.

Two additional stores are scheduled to open by September, extending the brand's presence across Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Pretoria and Polokwane, while creating a workforce of more than 50 employees.

The expansion reflects both the global brand's growing local appeal and increasing optimism around South Africa's premium fashion sector.

Riding South Africa's luxury retail momentum

Psycho Bunny's rollout comes as South Africa continues to emerge as one of the world's fastest-growing luxury goods markets.

According to Euromonitor International, the country's luxury goods market is projected to grow by 15% in 2025, outperforming markets such as India and the UAE.

Meanwhile, retail sales in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods recorded the strongest performance across all retail categories in January 2026, highlighting resilient consumer demand for fashion despite broader economic pressures.

For the entrepreneurs behind Psycho Bunny's local operation, those market conditions reinforced their belief that South African consumers were ready for a premium lifestyle brand that combines quality craftsmanship with distinctive design.

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Building a premium retail business

Leading the South African expansion are husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Tarryn and Richard Epstein, who hold the exclusive local distribution rights for Psycho Bunny through Slimsuit Distributors.

The pair have built their careers in retail over several decades, combining operational expertise with a deep understanding of premium consumer brands.

For managing director Tarryn Epstein, the journey has been built from the ground up, progressing from store operations and field management before helping establish a multi-brand retail business alongside her husband.

Richard Epstein says the decision to introduce Psycho Bunny to South Africa was driven by the brand's proven international performance and exceptional customer loyalty.

"We had watched Psycho Bunny build a near cult-like following internationally and we believed South African consumers, who are discerning, brand-aware and hungry for newness, deserved access to it," he says.

"The quality speaks for itself. Once someone wears a Psycho Bunny polo, they come back."

For retailers, repeat purchases remain one of the strongest indicators of long-term brand success, particularly within the premium apparel segment where customer loyalty drives sustainable growth.

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More than just a polo shirt

Founded in 2005, Psycho Bunny was created around a single ambition: producing the perfect polo shirt.

That philosophy continues to define the brand today, with garments featuring premium Pima cotton, taped seams, mother-of-pearl buttons and its instantly recognisable rabbit-and-crossbones logo, embroidered using more than 3,000 individual stitches.

The company's focus on craftsmanship aligns with broader consumer trends identified by Euromonitor's Voice of the Consumer: Retail Survey 2025, which found that more than half of high-income shoppers now prefer purchasing fashion in physical stores, reflecting renewed demand for experiential retail.

Rather than competing solely on price, premium brands are increasingly differentiating themselves through quality, exclusivity and customer experience.

From menswear to a family lifestyle brand

While Psycho Bunny established its international reputation through premium menswear, its South African business is evolving into a broader lifestyle offering.

The introduction of womenswear in late 2025, alongside a rapidly growing children's range, has significantly broadened the customer base.

Children's apparel already contributes approximately 20% of total South African turnover, exceeding the expectations of the local management team.

"The response to kidswear has exceeded every expectation," says Tarryn.

"Parents who discover the brand through their own wardrobe want to dress their children in it too. It has become a family brand in South Africa, and that's a very exciting place to be."

The expansion reflects a wider trend among premium fashion retailers, many of which are extending successful adult brands into family-focused product categories to deepen customer relationships and increase lifetime value.

Investing in people alongside expansion

The retailer's rapid store rollout has also created new employment opportunities, with every new location supported by dedicated retail teams.

For Tarryn, growing the business is about more than opening stores.

"Retail is a people business. Every store we open is a team of individuals we're investing in, training and growing," she says.

"Psycho Bunny attracts a certain kind of person: someone with infectious energy, genuine enthusiasm and the kind of personality that lights up a room the moment they walk in. That's who Psycho Bunny people are."

As South Africa's premium retail sector continues to evolve, attracting and retaining skilled retail talent is becoming an increasingly important competitive advantage.

Looking ahead

With six stores expected to be operating nationwide by September, Psycho Bunny's South African business is entering a new phase of expansion.

For Richard Epstein, sustaining growth will depend on consistently delivering the quality and customer experience that have defined the brand globally.

"Premium brands earn their place by delivering on every promise, every time," he says.

"Psycho Bunny does that, and our job is to make sure every South African who values quality, craft and originality knows this brand by name."

From a single flagship store to a growing national footprint, the Epsteins' expansion strategy reflects broader confidence in South Africa's premium consumer market, where experiential retail, strong brand identity and product quality continue to drive demand despite a challenging economic environment.