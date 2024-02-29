Octotel partners with Rondebosch CID to enhance community safety through super fast fibre internet

In an effort to contribute to community safety and well-being, Octotel, the leading fibre network operator in the Western Cape, has announced its partnership with the Rondebosch Central Improvement District (CID) to deploy a cutting-edge security camera system. This initiative reflects Octotel's dedication not only to providing quality fibre services but also to proactively assist in the enhancement of public safety within the communities it operates.

Pieter Cordy, assistant operations manager at Octotel, expressed the company's enthusiasm for joining forces with the Rondebosch CID on this critical security project. “Our mission is not only to be the best Fibre network operator in the province, but to proactively enhance community safety where we provide our services.”

The technology and infrastructure employed in this initiative involves a shift from a wireless and ADSL network to a future proof Fibre network system, offering increased reliability, reduced interference, and higher data transfer speeds. Each camera location is equipped with an Optical Network Terminal (ONT) connected to Octotel's central hub, establishing a direct link to the Network Video Recorder (NVR), ensuring efficient data transfer and management of the security camera system.

Cordy emphasised the anticipated benefits for the local community, stating, "This initiative is expected to significantly enhance public safety. The adoption of a direct connection system with ONTs ensures a more reliable and secure surveillance infrastructure, offering improved real-time monitoring, quicker response times to incidents, and overall crime deterrence. Octotel is looking forward to working with the community and its representatives as they work towards a safer environment for all."

In addressing the sustainability and long-term success of the project, Cordy outlined Octotel's comprehensive approach. This includes ongoing maintenance, regular system upgrades, and adaptability to evolving security technology. Octotel is also committed to fostering collaborative relationships with local authorities and community stakeholders to ensure the continued success of this vital community safety initiative.

At the handover, Adrian Muller, Octotel Access team leader, and Taryn Galloway, RCID manager, attended. Octotel partners with the Rondebosch Central Improvement District (CID) to deploy a cutting-edge security camera system.

Taryn Galloway, CID manager for Rondebosch, expressed enthusiasm for the positive impact of the collaboration with Octotel. "Our partnership with Octotel has proven instrumental in bolstering our community's security infrastructure. The transition from ADSL and wireless connections to Fibre has not only increased the stability and reliability of our surveillance cameras but has also significantly expanded the coverage area. This upgrade aligns seamlessly with our commitment to creating a safer environment for the residents of Rondebosch.”

This partnership aligns with the Rondebosch CID's plans to grow and strengthen the surveillance network across the neighborhood. The improved efficiency in communications and connectivity resulting from this joint venture will further support their overarching mission to create a secure and thriving environment for residents and businesses alike.

With Octotel's commitment to technological excellence and reliable connectivity, Rondebosch CID's security surveillance system has been enhanced significantly. In order to contribute to local communities for the greater good, Octotel encourages other corporate entities to become involved in such initiatives.

About Octotel

Octotel is the leading fibre network operator in the Western Cape, dedicated to providing superior fibre internet services and actively contributing to the enhancement of community safety and well-being in the areas it serves. With a commitment to excellence, Octotel strives to be at the forefront of technological innovation for the benefit of the communities it supports - “It’s not why we connect... It’s how we connect!”

To learn more about the amazing work Octotel is doing throughout the Western Cape province, visit www.octotel.co.za

About Rondebosch CID:

The Rondebosch Central Improvement District (CID) is dedicated to enhancing the safety, cleanliness, and overall quality of life for residents and businesses in the Rondebosch area. The CID works collaboratively with strategic partners to implement sustainable solutions for the benefit of the community.