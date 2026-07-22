Nuy Winery unveils affordable 3-year brandy as spirits prices rise

Nuy Winery has expanded its spirits portfolio with the launch of its new Inspiration 3-Year Barrel-Selected Brandy; positioned as an accessible, everyday brandy that combines quality craftsmanship with an affordable price point.

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Affordable premium

Situated between Worcester and Robertson at the foot of the Langeberg Mountains, Nuy Winery has spent more than six decades building its reputation across wine, gin and premium copper pot-stilled brandy.

The latest addition to its Inspiration range aims to make quality brandy more accessible to value-conscious consumers.

According to Nuy Winery marketing manager AC Goodger, affordability was central to the product's development.

"We wanted to offer our customers a quality brandy at a fair price. Quality has always been our starting point."

The launch comes as consumers increasingly seek brands that balance quality with value, particularly within South Africa's competitive spirits market, where premiumisation continues alongside greater price sensitivity.

Crafted from the best of the harvest

Nuy Winery operates as a producer-owned cellar with 12 grape-growing members, producing more than 14 million litres of wine and grape juice annually.

However, less than one percent of that production is bottled under the Nuy label, with the winery selecting only its highest-quality fruit for its branded portfolio. The new brandy has been developed by cellarmaster Christo Basson, senior winemaker Paul Burger and their team, working alongside a panel of dedicated brandy specialists and consumers.

The collaborative approach, says the winery, was intended to create a versatile brandy suited to a wide range of occasions—from casual braais to social gatherings.

Basson describes the new release as offering fruity, refreshing characteristics with subtle notes of caramel and spice.

"It's delicious served over ice or enjoyed as one of South Africa's favourite combinations—Brandy and Coke," he says.

Celebrating South African craftsmanship

The new bottle also carries one of the winery's signature design elements: the gold suikerbekkie (sunbird), symbolising the close relationship between nature, viticulture and winemaking that has become synonymous with the Nuy brand.

The launch further strengthens Nuy Winery's diversified beverage portfolio as the business continues expanding beyond wine into premium and accessible spirits.

Positioned for everyday enjoyment

The Inspiration 3-Year Barrel-Selected Brandy has been priced to appeal to consumers looking for everyday value without compromising on quality.

The product is available directly through Nuy Winery's online store with nationwide delivery, as well as at Nuy on the Hill, the winery's tasting destination located on the scenic R60 between Worcester and Robertson.

Nuy 3-Year Barrel Selected Brandy retails at R200 per 750 ml bottle or R1 200 per case of six.