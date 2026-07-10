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    Nominations for Mining Elites in Africa 2027 are officially open

    Nominations are now open for Mining Review Africa’s 2027 edition of Mining Elites in Africa. The annual publication invites the mining sector to recognise the companies, projects, and individuals driving excellence throughout Africa’s mining and minerals industry.
    10 Jul 2026
    10 Jul 2026
    Image credit:
    Image credit: DC Studio on Magnific

    The 2027 theme, “Mining Beyond Tomorrow”, reflects the industry’s evolution beyond resource extraction towards a future built on sustainability, innovation, and responsible growth.

    It highlights the sector’s commitment to creating lasting environmental, social, and economic value while delivering meaningful benefits for communities, industry, and future generations.

    Mining Elites in Africa is an annual publication that honours exceptional achievements across a diverse range of categories, celebrating those setting new benchmarks for leadership, innovation, operational excellence, and environmental stewardship.

    Moreover, these nominations offer industry professionals an opportunity to publicly recognise the people, companies, and projects making a measurable contribution to advancing sustainable mining across the continent.

    The 2027 nomination categories include Leaders, Emerging Leaders, Future of Mining, ESG, and Project.

    If you know an inspiring leader, a pioneering project, or an organisation transforming the industry, you can submit nominations here.

    Nominations close on 15 September 2026.

    Read more: Mining, sustainability, sustainable mining, mining in Africa, environmental stewardship, African mining
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