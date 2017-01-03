Industries

    Nedbank Private Wealth names new managing executive

    4 Jun 2024
    4 Jun 2024
    Nedbank Private Wealth (NPW) is delighted to announce the appointment of Nandiswa (Nandi) Mxokozeli as its managing executive, effective January 2024.
    Source: Supplied. Nandiswa (Nandi) Mxokozeli, the managing executive of Nedbank Private Wealth (NPW).
    Source: Supplied. Nandiswa (Nandi) Mxokozeli, the managing executive of Nedbank Private Wealth (NPW).

    Mxokozeli's transition from her interim role, which she held from April 2023, signifies a new chapter in NPW's journey towards innovative financial leadership and growth.

    Mxokozeli brings to the role more than a decade of experience within Nedbank, coupled with her acute financial expertise as a chartered accountant and former chief operating officer at Nedbank Wealth.

    Her inclusive leadership style is characterised by a unique blend of strategic acumen, people-centricity, and a deep commitment to pushing the boundaries of the finance industry. It’s an ethos that she says is inspired by a myriad sources, from the tireless work ethic of entrepreneurs to the unsung heroes of everyday jobs.

    Her vision for NPW encompasses not just business growth but also fostering a culture of integrity and client-centered service. "I am driven by the possibilities that lie within South Africa and the privilege and opportunity we have in our business to help shape an inclusive future," she comments.

    To deliver on this objective, under Mxokozeli’s leadership, NPW’s strategy is to steadily expand its market share, particularly in the high-net-worth segment, and solidify its reputation as a leader in integrated, advice-led financial services, both locally and internationally.

    Mxokozeli drives NPW success

    And Mxokozeli is undoubtedly the right leader to get this done. During her tenure, first as interim managing executive and more recently as permanent appointee to the position, she has played a pivotal role in positioning NPW as a frontrunner in wealth management - a feat acknowledged by several prestigious awards including the 2023 Top Private Bank by Intellidex and the Best Private Bank in Africa at the Global Private Banking Innovation Awards.

    Nedbank returns as Platinum Partner for the Top Empowerment Conference marking 30 years of democracy
    Nedbank returns as Platinum Partner for the Top Empowerment Conference marking 30 years of democracy

    Topco Media  21 May 2024

    Mxokozeli's integrated approach has steered NPW to focus on an effective combination of advanced digital solutions with personal, high-touch service, with the ultimate aim of optimising client outcomes.

    "Our commitment is to empower our clients to make informed financial choices that will help create the futures they aspire to," she says.

    Mxokozeli's personal journey - from being inspired by the vibrant potential of everyday South Africans to her professional rise - reflects her commitment to resilience, open communication, and authentic leadership.

    These values will prove invaluable as NPW continues to navigate through its growth phase and reinforces its mission to deliver exceptional and connected wealth-management services.

