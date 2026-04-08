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Local youth initiative launches program to empower students across South Africa
Designed to both entertain and inform, the expo offers learners an exciting gateway into the world of private tertiary education in South Africa - showcasing a wide range of opportunities while keeping students inspired, engaged, and future-focused.
We extend our sincere appreciation to the media and journalists who attended and covered the Rocking Future Career Expo, helping amplify its impact across communities. Special thanks to Mthulisi Lwazi Khuboni, Zamokuhle Ndawonde, Obedience Mkhabela, and Lebohang Pita for their on-the-ground coverage, as well as Tara Isaacs for her valuable content contributions.
Their storytelling has played a vital role in showcasing how the expo is shaping the future of South Africa’s youth.
Read the coverage here:
- https://www.citizen.co.za/randburg-sun/news-headlines/local-news/2026/03/20/kings-school-learners-take-a-deep-look-at-their-career-choices/
- https://www.citizen.co.za/springs-advertiser/news-headlines/local-news/2026/03/16/career-expo-guides-springs-girls-matric-learners/
- https://www.citizen.co.za/germiston-city-news/news-headlines/local-news/2026/03/17/vryburger-learners-explore-careers/
- https://www.citizen.co.za/benoni-city-times/news-headlines/2026/03/15/career-expo-prepares-st-francis-college-matrics-for-the-future/
- https://www.citizen.co.za/midrand-reporter/news-headlines/2026/03/12/rocking-future-expo-tours-midrand-schools/
- https://southernmail.co.za/news/2026-03-12-discover-how-the-rocking-future-career-expo-inspires-pupils/
- https://tabletalk.co.za/news/2026-03-13-bloubergrant-high-school-pupils-explore-diverse-career-pathways-at-the-rocking-future-career-expo/
- https://atlanticsun.co.za/news/2026-03-13-ambleside-school-pupils-discover-career-opportunities-at-the-rocking-future-career-expo-2026/
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