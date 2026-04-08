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    Local youth initiative launches program to empower students across South Africa

    The Rocking Future Career Expo has made a powerful impact in its first term, attracting more than 17,000 matric learners and generating strong media attention nationwide. Far from a traditional careers event, the two-hour experience blends high-energy music, dynamic video content, and engaging MCs to create an atmosphere that truly resonates with today’s youth.
    Issued by 3RC
    8 Apr 2026
    8 Apr 2026
    Local youth initiative launches program to empower students across South Africa

    Designed to both entertain and inform, the expo offers learners an exciting gateway into the world of private tertiary education in South Africa - showcasing a wide range of opportunities while keeping students inspired, engaged, and future-focused.

    We extend our sincere appreciation to the media and journalists who attended and covered the Rocking Future Career Expo, helping amplify its impact across communities. Special thanks to Mthulisi Lwazi Khuboni, Zamokuhle Ndawonde, Obedience Mkhabela, and Lebohang Pita for their on-the-ground coverage, as well as Tara Isaacs for her valuable content contributions.

    Their storytelling has played a vital role in showcasing how the expo is shaping the future of South Africa’s youth.

    Read the coverage here:


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    3RC
    3RC is a youth marketing and edutainment company. Our roadshows, videos and publications bring quality educational and marketing objectives together to reach the school-age market.
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