Historic farm meets modern living at new KZN estate

The Renishaw Coastal Precinct has expanded its residential offering with the launch of Restilridge Farm Estate, a new development combining secure coastal living with the character of a working farm.

Source: Supplied. This is a render image of Restilridge Farm Estate, the newly launched coastal lifestyle that is set to blend modern convenience with the charm of countryside living on the KZN Mid-South Coast.

Building on the success of Renishaw Hills, the estate is designed to appeal to buyers seeking a lifestyle that balances modern convenience, heritage charm and access to nature on KwaZulu-Natal’s Mid-South Coast, while offering long-term investment potential.

Speaking at the launch, Barto van der Merwe, managing director of Renishaw Property Developments, said: “This land forms part of the history of Crookes Brothers Limited, a business that has farmed and contributed to this area for generations. That legacy comes with responsibility.

“We want to create something that respects the history of the farm, strengthens the surrounding area and adds lasting value. To us, our measure of success will be whether future generations will look back at Restilridge Farm Estate and see it as an enhancement to this landscape, rather than something that detracted from it.”

He notes that there’s a growing demand for quality residential estates that offer both lifestyle value and long-term investment potential: “Restilridge has been designed to answer that demand in a truly unique way.

"Residents will enjoy the tranquillity of a coastal farming lifestyle while remaining close to essential amenities, schools, retail centres, and transport routes. It’s a concept unlike anything currently available on the South Coast, and we anticipate significant interest once launched.”

A contemporary farm estate with historic character Located within the 1,300ha Renishaw Coastal Precinct in Scottburgh, the estate will feature 32 refurbished pioneer homes that capture the charm of Natal wraparound-veranda architecture, alongside 35 modern farm-style residences that combine contemporary comfort with rustic appeal. A further 30 sectional-title homes will offer a lock-up-and-go lifestyle for buyers seeking simplicity without compromise.

In line with the precinct’s conservation-driven urban planning, each home will be carefully crafted to embrace the exquisite natural setting while incorporating input from buyers to ensure their dream home becomes a reality.

This approach supports a community lifestyle, with children riding bikes along peaceful lanes, neighbours meeting up for early-morning yoga, and families exploring scenic trails or enjoying the many amenities on offer.

As part of the Renishaw Coastal Precinct, Restilridge will also be self-reliant. Through RenServ, a Renishaw Property Developments company, the estate will be provided with potable water, modern sanitation systems, waste management services, road maintenance, and solar capability.

Van der Merwe said Restilridge Farm Estate would comprise 67 freehold sites and 30 sectional-title units within a fully fenced, secure estate. He noted that the development would feature SANS-compliant water treatment systems with state-of-the-art filtration, a "Black Sky" policy with no streetlights to preserve stargazing, and a strong focus on sustainability through the use of environmentally conscious materials and forest preservation.

He added that the estate's design would incorporate heritage-inspired architecture and solar design principles.

Van der Merwe also said residents would have access to a range of lifestyle and recreational amenities, including a Homeowners Association and gatehouse, as well as The Anvil clubhouse, which would offer sports and leisure facilities. He noted that the estate would feature a swimming pool, pickleball courts, braai facilities, an open-air yet sheltered yoga and Pilates studio, and a dedicated children's play area.

Source: Supplied.

Additional amenities would include open-air markets, a restaurant, venue-hire facilities, 40km of walking, running and mountain-biking trails, and a fully equipped equestrian centre with stables, paddocks, pastures, arenas, round pens, wash bays and cross-country courses.

Restilridge Farm Estate home styles

There are three broad home-style offerings:

The Pioneer Homes: The original Crookes Brothers farm residences, restored to preserve their history, but updated to be consistent with modern-day living.

The original Crookes Brothers farm residences, restored to preserve their history, but updated to be consistent with modern-day living. The Homestead Collection: This is a contemporary farm-style home on a generous freehold property.

This is a contemporary farm-style home on a generous freehold property. The Paddocks: A more compact and manageable sectional-title entry into the same estate lifestyle.

Part of a larger growth story on the KZN-Mid South Coast: Restilridge Farm Estate forms part of the broader Renishaw Coastal Precinct vision of a mixed-use precinct positioned to unlock long-term economic and residential growth on the KZN South Coast. Driven by Renishaw Property Developments, the precinct has already seen the successful sell-out of six phases at Renishaw Hills, signalling sustained demand for secure lifestyle estates in the region.

The broader precinct is zoned for:

Multigenerational residential living

Retail and commercial development

Educational facilities

Healthcare services

Light industrial opportunities

Importantly, approximately 80% of the precinct has been preserved for conservation, reinforcing its reputation as one of the country’s most environmentally conscious large-scale developments.

Planned infrastructure set to benefit future residents includes:

A shopping centre

Filling station and convenience retail

Healthcare and wellness facilities

A private school catering from primary through high school

Investment potential continues to grow

With Blue Flag beaches, nature reserves, world-class dive sites, golf courses, and expanding infrastructure nearby, the KZN Mid-South Coast continues to attract semigration buyers and investors seeking lifestyle-led property opportunities. Property values in the region remain competitively priced, positioning Restilridge Farm Estate as an attractive option for retirees, families, and investors alike.

“People are increasingly looking for homes that offer more than just square metre value,” says van der Merwe. “They want security, wellness, sustainability, and genuine community living. Restilridge has been carefully designed around those priorities while still offering excellent growth potential.”

With its blend of coastal charm, farming heritage, conservation-led planning, and modern estate amenities, Restilridge Farm Estate is poised to become one of the South Coast’s most distinctive residential launches.