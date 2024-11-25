FMD control efforts continue in Eastern Cape and KZN

The Department of Agriculture has announced that the foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreaks in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces are ongoing. While outbreaks in other affected provinces—North West, Free State, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga—have been resolved and officially closed with the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), efforts to manage and contain the disease continue in these two regions.

Eastern Cape province

The FMD outbreak in the Eastern Cape, first detected in May 2024, has affected 37 Humansdorp farms and one East London farm. Additionally, 36 farms were preemptively vaccinated to reduce the spread of the virus and mitigate clinical symptoms.

Since the outbreak began, 96,906 cattle and 635 sheep have been vaccinated.

A Disease Management Area (DMA), declared in July 2024, remains in effect. Movement of animals into, through, or out of this area is restricted and permitted only with authorization from the State Veterinary Office.

No new cases have been reported since 19 September 2024, signalling that the virus circulation is declining.

Farmers in the region are reminded to strictly adhere to biosecurity measures and movement restrictions to support the containment and eradication of the disease.

KwaZulu-Natal province

Unfortunately, the FMD outbreak has extended to the uPongola Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal. As a result, the boundaries of the existing DMA are under review and will be expanded to include newly affected areas and identified risk zones.

Since the outbreak began in May 2021, the KZN province has reported 155 cases as part of the SAT 2 FMD event. Of these, 17 outbreaks have been resolved and closed with the WOAH.

However, 133 active outbreaks remain within communal dip tanks, a few small-scale farms, and five game reserves, all located in close proximity.

Control measures in both provinces

Strict movement control remains in place within the DMAs in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces to prevent the outward spread of the disease. In KZN, the DMA established in 2021—with amended boundaries in 2022—remains active. In the Eastern Cape, the DMA declared in July 2024 continues to be enforced.

Farmers on infected or vaccinated farms must take every precaution to prevent the spread of the disease. Likewise, farmers in unaffected areas are urged to maintain strict biosecurity to prevent FMD from entering their farms or communal grazing areas.

Movements of animals, vehicles, equipment, and people should be kept to a minimum and subjected to thorough cleaning and disinfection procedures.

Controlled cattle slaughter from infected farms is permitted at designated abattoirs with additional biosecurity measures in place.

Meat from restricted farms is safe for human consumption, though it cannot be exported due to certification constraints.

The Department commended the efforts of farmers, veterinarians, and other stakeholders in working to contain the disease and urged continued vigilance to protect the livestock sector.

In East London, the FMD outbreak has been successfully contained. The Department extends its gratitude to the affected farmers in the area for their vigilance and cooperation.

Animals on these farms are being slaughtered in a controlled manner at designated abattoirs, ensuring that FMD risk materials are properly processed or disposed of. Only safe products are released into the local market.

While meat from FMD-restricted farms cannot be exported due to certification limitations, it remains safe for human consumption.

The Director of Animal Health has designated three abattoirs to handle the slaughter of cloven-hoofed animals from FMD-quarantined farms. Seventeen farms have been granted permission for controlled slaughter at these abattoirs.

Movement restrictions, legal duties, reporting, and biosecurity

In addition to the control measures within the DMA in the Eastern Cape Province, the July 2024 Gazette Notice stipulates that cloven-hoofed livestock across South Africa may only be moved if accompanied by a health declaration from the owner, attesting to the animals' health at the time of movement.

While this has been a legal requirement since October 2022, its importance is being reiterated to prevent the further spread of FMD.

The Department is also advising all livestock farmers nationwide to limit animal movement as much as possible. Cloven-hoofed animals should not be moved unless necessary.

Limiting movement provides an opportunity to identify and quarantine further undetected, affected properties, thus preventing any further spread of the disease.

The significance of the incubation period for FMD cannot be overstated, the Department says. During this period, animals may appear healthy while shedding the virus and not yet displaying clinical signs of the disease.

Farmers are again urged to observe stringent biosecurity measures on their farms to protect their herds from infection.

Section 11 of the Animal Diseases Act imposes a legal duty on animal owners or managers to take all reasonable steps to prevent their animals from becoming infected and to prevent the spread of any disease from their animals or land to others.

Essential biosecurity measures include:

• Any cattle, sheep, or goats newly introduced to a farm must be kept separate from resident herds for at least 28 days.

• Only introduce animals accompanied by a health declaration from known clean farms.

• Prevent nose-to-nose contact between farm animals and animals outside the farm.

• Maintain secure farm boundaries and restrict access for people and vehicles as much as possible.

• Ensure that farm personnel have no contact with animals outside the property.

• Provide clean clothing and washing facilities for all visitors and personnel, and ensure thorough cleaning and disinfection of any vehicles and farming implements brought onto a property.

• Regularly consult with the responsible private and state veterinarian and animal health technician to refine biosecurity measures.

FMD is classified as a controlled animal disease under the Animal Diseases Act, 1984 (Act No. 35 of 1984), which mandates specific control measures, such as isolation and movement restrictions, enforced by Veterinary Services.

Any suspicious clinical symptoms, such as salivation, blisters in the mouth, limping, or hoof lesions, should be reported immediately to the local State Veterinarian, and such animals must not be moved under any circumstances.