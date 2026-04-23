Engie and Pele’s solar project electrifies South Africa

The Graspan Solar PV plant in the Northern Cape, developed by Engie and Pele Green Energy, will add 75MW to South Africa's national electricity grid upon inauguration.

Engie's joint project with Pele Green Energy, the Graspan Solar PV plant in the Northern Cape, and its Grootspruit Solar PV plant in the Free State, add a combined 150MW of clean generation to the South African electricity grid. Image supplied.

The plant has been in commercial operation since early this year and is now contributing to the country’s electricity supply.

Adding to the energy mix

Graspan forms part of South Africa’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) Bid Window Five and delivers 75 MW of solar capacity to the national grid.

Together with Engie’s Grootspruit Solar PV plant in the Free State, the projects add a combined 150MW of clean generation, strengthening the country’s energy mix and reducing pressure on constrained supply.

Graspan has already been operating with electricity flowing into the grid for several months.

This shifts the focus from development to delivery, reinforcing the role of utility-scale solar in supporting near-term energy security while adding to long-term system stability.

“These projects demonstrate what matters most in the current environment, which is execution,” says Sanjeev Mungroo, managing director: renewables and batteries at Engie South Africa.

“Graspan is an operating asset contributing power to the grid today. That is critical as South Africa works to close its supply gap and build a more resilient electricity system.”

SA's energy infrastructure

Developed in partnership with local stakeholders, the Graspan project also reflects the continued role of public-private collaboration in expanding generation capacity under the REIPPPP framework.

Beyond its immediate contribution to supply, Graspan forms part of a wider shift in how energy infrastructure is delivered in South Africa.

As more renewable capacity comes online, projects like Graspan play a stabilising role within a diversified generation portfolio, complementing other technologies and reducing reliance on a single electricity source.

Nicolas Lecomte, general manager at Pele Green Energy, said: “Graspan shows what happens when partnerships are anchored in shared purpose.

“We’re not just delivering sustainable power into the grid - we’re driving economic activity, creating pathways for growth, and making sure communities feel the benefits of the energy transition.

“Today isn’t just about infrastructure. It’s a foundation for opportunity, dignity and progress. Beyond the megawatts, impact means jobs, skills and lasting value for local communities.

“For Pele Green Energy, this is moving from promise to performance - commercially sound and socially meaningful.”

The project is also expected to deliver ongoing economic benefits, including local procurement, skills development, and long-term investment in host communities to support both energy security and socio-economic development.