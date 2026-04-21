As SA diesel prices skyrocket, solar and storage emerge as heroes

Starting 1 April 2026, diesel prices rose by R7.37 to R7.51 per litre, marking one of the sharpest monthly increases in recent history. The rise is due to increased volatility in global crude markets, with Brent prices recently exceeding $100 per barrel.

Central Energy Fund data for 9 April points to diesel under-recoveries of between R10,80 and R10,84 per litre for May.

While this is lower than the R17 level earlier in the month, it still signals another substantial increase — and underscores how quickly the picture can shift.

Little protection

For South Africa, the exposure is acute. The country now refines less than 35% of the fuel it consumes domestically, following the 2022 closure of the Sapref refinery in Durban.

When global markets move, South African industry absorbs the full impact with little protection.

Manufacturing plants, logistics operators, mines and farms cannot pass every fuel price shock through immediately.

Higher fuel costs cut into margins, make pricing contracts harder, and push up the cost of goods across the economy.

Businesses cannot plan ahead. The deeper problem is not the cost alone. It is the unpredictability.

A business cannot budget for a fuel price that moves R10 per litre in a single month, then faces another substantial increase the month after, only to shift again as international market conditions evolve.

Viable alternatives

What solar and battery storage offer is certainty.

Once a system is installed, generation costs are fixed. Battery storage extends availability beyond daylight hours, delivering round-the-clock operational flexibility and energy security.

Together, they address the most volatile item on the operating cost sheet with something that can actually be planned around.

Beyond cost certainty and energy independence, solar and storage also move operations meaningfully toward decarbonisation targets — an increasingly important consideration for export-oriented businesses facing customer and investor pressure on scope 1 and 2 emissions.

The South African industry has known for some time that diesel dependency carries risk.

What the current fuel price environment has done is make that risk impossible to ignore.

The conversation has shifted from “should we consider renewables” to “how quickly can we move?”

Reliable energy mix

For mining businesses, where remote locations and high energy demand create particular pressures, this solution provides a reliable, scalable energy mix that ensures operational continuity while lowering fuel costs and emissions.

A mine or factory that generates a meaningful share of its electricity from solar, stores it, and dispatches it through a battery system removes that portion of its energy use from the fuel price cycle entirely.

For operations most exposed to diesel price shocks, that is a significant and permanent reduction in risk.

We are seeing real urgency from businesses that would have described this as a five-year conversation two years ago.

Companies that move now won’t be scrambling when the next cycle hits.

Global oil prices may ease in the short term. But a country that imports most of its fuel, priced in dollars and tied to international market cycles, does not become structurally less vulnerable because of any single news cycle.

Businesses that use this moment to reduce diesel dependency are not just responding to today’s pressures — they are building resilience for whatever comes next.