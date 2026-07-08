Dalin Oliver takes Stuck in Dubai on nationwide tour

For most people, getting stranded in an airport is a holiday horror story. For comedian Dalin Oliver, it became the foundation for what could be his funniest and most personal stand-up show yet.

Dalin Oliver launches nationwide Stuck in Dubai tour. Image supplied

Fresh from winning his third National Arts Festival Ovation Award in Makhanda, Oliver is taking his latest production, Stuck in Dubai, on his biggest national tour to date, beginning with a homecoming season in Cape Town from 21 July to 1 August.

The tour marks another milestone for one of South Africa's most accomplished comedians, whose journey from high school teacher to international performer has been built on finding humour in life's unexpected moments.

A homecoming before hitting the road

Launching the tour in Cape Town carries special significance for Oliver.

It's the city where he first stepped onto a comedy stage, developed his distinctive storytelling style and built the loyal audience that has followed his career for more than a decade.

"There's something incredibly meaningful about starting this tour in Cape Town," says Oliver.

"This is home. It's where I found comedy, where I learnt my craft, where people took a chance on me before anyone knew my name. To kick off my biggest tour with the audience that has supported me from day one is really special. I can't think of a better place to start this journey."

After the Cape Town season, Stuck in Dubai will travel across South Africa before heading to London and Sweden, making it Oliver's most extensive tour yet.

Image supplied

When travel chaos becomes comedy gold

While the title immediately conjures images of airport delays and missed flights, Oliver says the show is about far more than a travel mishap.

Inspired by a real experience that left him unexpectedly stranded in Dubai, the performance explores how life's greatest stories often emerge from moments that initially feel like complete disasters.

"Every comedian hopes life hands them stories worth telling," Oliver laughs.

"I definitely didn't expect getting stranded to become the inspiration for an entire show. Looking back now, what felt incredibly stressful at the time has become one of the funniest experiences of my life. Audiences connect with it because we've all had those moments where life completely changes course without warning."

Blending sharp observational humour with deeply personal storytelling, Stuck in Dubai explores themes of resilience, uncertainty and embracing life's detours—delivered with the high-energy performance style that has become Oliver's trademark.

A career built on connection

Oliver's rise through South African comedy has been defined by authenticity.

Long before becoming a familiar face on television and streaming platforms, he was teaching in classrooms while performing stand-up in the evenings, steadily building a reputation for comedy rooted in relatable everyday experiences.

That ability to find universal humour in ordinary life has taken him far beyond South Africa's borders.

Today, Oliver has performed in more than 25 international cities across 10 countries, earning recognition that includes three National Arts Festival Ovation Awards, a Fringe World Festival Award, three South African Comics Choice Award nominations and a place on the Mail & Guardian's 200 Young South Africans list.

Audiences have also come to know him through appearances on Showmax, DStv and Comedy Central Africa, while sports fans recognise him as the host of Late Late Tackle with the Springboks and a former Good Hope FM sports broadcaster.

Comedy that keeps evolving

Despite an already decorated career, Oliver believes Stuck in Dubai represents a creative turning point.

Rather than relying solely on punchlines, the show reflects his growing confidence as a storyteller capable of weaving humour with genuine emotion.

"I've toured before, but this feels different," he says.

"This is my biggest tour yet, both in terms of the number of cities and what the show means to me personally. Every year you want to become a better comedian, a better storyteller and a better performer. I genuinely feel this is my strongest show yet, and I can't wait to share it with audiences around the country."

South African comedy's global moment

Oliver's international schedule also reflects the growing global appetite for South African comedy.

Following performances across the country — including appearances at the Hilton Arts Festival, Kimberley, Bloemfontein, St Francis Bay, Knysna, Sedgefield, Paarl, Durban, Johannesburg, Strand, KuGompo City, Gqeberha and Stellenbosch — the comedian will travel to London's prestigious Bitesize Festival at Riverside Studios before making his debut at the Stockholm Fringe Festival in Sweden.

For Oliver, however, success has never been measured solely by awards or passport stamps.

His greatest reward remains the unique relationship between comedian and audience.

"One of my favourite things about touring is discovering how different every audience is," he says.

"Each town has its own personality and rhythm, but laughter has this incredible way of bringing everyone together. Whether you're watching in Cape Town, Johannesburg or a small town you've never visited before, we're all laughing about the same human experiences. That's what makes live comedy so special."

Turning life's detours into unforgettable stories

Comedy has always been about perspective, and Stuck in Dubai is perhaps Oliver's clearest example yet of transforming an unexpected setback into something memorable.

Fresh off his third Ovation Award and embarking on his largest tour to date, Oliver is proving that sometimes the journeys that don't go according to plan end up taking you exactly where you're meant to be — one laugh at a time.

2026 National Tour Dates

21 July-1 August: Cape Town

7-9 August: Hilton Arts Festival, KZN

14–16 August: Bitesize Festival, Riverside Studios, London (5 performances)

26–30 August: Stockholm Fringe, Sweden (performance dates to be announced)

11 September: Kimberley

12 September: Bloemfontein

18 September: St Francis Bay

19 September: Knysna

20 September: Sedgefield

25-26 September: Paarl

3-4 October: Durban

14-18 October: Johannesburg

24 October: Strand

31 October: KuGompo City

6 November: Gqeberha

14 November: Stellenbosch

Tickets are available via venue ticketing platforms and at www.dalinoliver.com.