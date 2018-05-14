Industries

    Crossgate earns Level 1 B-BBEE, clinches EMV deal

    4 Jun 2024
    4 Jun 2024
    Crossgate Technologies, a provider of innovative technological solutions, specialising in secure payment technologies and comprehensive distribution networks, announces its achievement of Level 1 B-BBEE (Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment) status, underscoring its commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and economic growth within South Africa.
    Source: Crossgate Technologies.
    Source: Crossgate Technologies.

    This milestone reflects Crossgate's dedication to transformation principles.

    Attaining Level 1 B-BBEE status signifies Crossgate's commitment to promoting inclusive economic participation. This achievement opens up new avenues for growth and collaboration within the Akelo group.

    By partnering with Crossgate, other entities within Akelo can leverage their Level 1 status, contributing to their B-BBEE scorecards and enhancing their market positioning.

    In addition to achieving Level 1 B-BBEE status, Crossgate Technologies is delighted to announce its bid for the Request for Proposal (RFP) for EMV (Europay, Mastercard, and Visa) card production and distribution services.

    This award, granted by a leading player in the financial services industry, highlights Crossgate's expertise in secure payment technologies and effective management of distribution networks.

    The company's proposal stood out for its advanced EMV technology solutions and tailored distribution strategies designed to meet dynamic requirements.

    Crossgate empowers fintech

    This collaboration will empower the financial services industry with enhanced security features for card products and streamlined distribution processes. Crossgate's role will be pivotal in advancing operational capabilities, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for customers.

    The Crossgate team, comprising technical experts and strategic planners, worked diligently to align the proposal with the objectives of the partnering organisation. This achievement marks the beginning of a transformative journey, benefiting both Crossgate and its partners, as well as the broader financial services ecosystem.

    Read more: Crossgate Technologies, B-BBEE status
