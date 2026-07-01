Casio opens SA’s first G-Shock flagship store in Canal Walk

Casio, in collaboration with its local distributor James Ralph, is opening South Africa’s first G-Shock flagship store at Canal Walk Mall, Cape Town

Image supplied

The new store marks an important milestone in Casio’s continued commitment to strengthening its presence in the South African market. The latest collaboration models are also available in store, further enhancing customer experience and product offering.

The G-Shock Store is designed to offer customers an immersive retail experience that reflects the identity, innovation, and durability of the G-Shock brand while also showcasing Casio’s wider watch portfolio.

The dedicated retail space features a comprehensive selection of key collections, including G-Shock, Baby-G, Edifice, Protrek, and Casio vintage and timeless collections, providing customers with a complete brand experience under one roof.

Beyond these collections, the store also features the latest collaborations and special-edition models, giving customers the opportunity to discover some of the most distinctive and sought-after timepieces in one dedicated destination.

L to R: Grant Ridder, store manager; Junaid Patel, national watch sales manager at James Ralph (Pty) Ltd, and Mohamed Saleh, assistant manager. Image supplied

The selection includes standout collaboration and special-edition models inspired by global entertainment, design, motorsports, and adventure culture.

The opening of the first flagship store in South Africa represents a significant step in enhancing Casio’s brand visibility and customer engagement in the region.

Through this new retail environment, customers will be able to explore the latest models, experience the unique product features firsthand, and connect more closely with the brand.

In partnership with James Ralph (Pty) Ltd., the store aims to further support Casio’s retail growth and reinforce its position in the South African market.

The store officially opens on 5 July 2026 and customers can find the store at the Upper Ground Floor, Shop 467, Canal Walk Mall, Cape Town.