    Bolt launches same-day parcel delivery service, Bolt Send, in Johannesburg

    1 Feb 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    Bolt has introduced Bolt Send, a same-day parcel delivery service in Johannesburg North. This innovative service allows customers to swiftly send forgotten items, gifts, or small parcels through the Bolt app. Users can access the feature by selecting the small parcel icon within the app, mirroring the interface for scheduling rides. Utilising a fleet of fuel-efficient Bajaj Qutes, Bolt Send offers a seamless and convenient solution for parcel delivery throughout Bolt's service areas in Johannesburg. The service accepts both cash and card payments, enhancing accessibility and flexibility for users.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    This is a strategic expansion, building on the success of the ride-hailing category and its popularity. As the demand for reliable delivery services grows, the company has been steadfast in delivering a solution that exceeds user expectations. The initiative serves as an additional earning opportunity for Bolt's driver-partners, solidifying the platform's commitment to meeting evolving user needs.

    Whether sending or expecting a delivery, customers will benefit from simple pricing live in-app tracking. Bolt plans to add more functionality to the category in the future, including parcel Preview, where the sender will need to upload a photo of the parcel when sending the item, and the driver will be able to see it before accepting the request.

    How it works

    1. Open the Bolt app
    2. Enter the pick-up location and destination
    3. Select Bolt Send in the vehicle category options provided
    4. Confirm trip
    5. Meet the driver outside and hand over the package to the driver
    6. Share the trip with the receiver, which allows them to track the trip and meet the driver outside to retrieve the package from the driver

    Sandra Suzanne Buyole, PR manager, Africa at Bolt, commented on the launch, stating: "We are excited to introduce Bolt Send as an extension of our commitment to providing reliable and accessible services to our users. Leveraging the strong reception of the Bajaj vehicles allows us to offer a dedicated delivery solution that aligns with Bolt's reputation for efficiency and innovation. We are also pleased to provide drivers with an additional way to earn an income during these tough economic times."

    "Bolt remains dedicated to evolving alongside the needs of its users, and Bolt Send is a testament to its commitment to providing a comprehensive range of services on the Bolt platform."

