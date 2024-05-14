Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Overall Events & CommunicationMachine Tools Africa 2024Sumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Dealers News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

State of the Nation Live Breakfast

State of the Nation Live Breakfast

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    BMW's Mini brand welcomes new leadership

    14 May 2024
    14 May 2024
    The BMW Group has announced a change in personnel at the helm of the Mini brand. From 1 August, Stefan Richmann will take over management of Mini from Stefanie Wurst, who has held this position since 1 February 2022.
    Stefan Richmann | image supplied
    Stefan Richmann | image supplied

    In recent years, Wurst has strategically successfully focussed the British premium brand MINI on new markets and target groups, and in particular on electric mobility and digitalisation.

    She has also developed the international MINI sales organisation into a sustainable and customer-focused sales model and has played a decisive role in the phased introduction of MINI direct sales in China and Europe.

    Wurst built on the Mini brand’s strong heritage, while at the same time realigning it for the future. With the rollout of the New Mini Family, the brand is currently at a high point in its 65-year history.

    Three models with strong characters, the Mini Cooper, Mini Aceman and Mini Countryman*, embody the digitalisation of products and services, electrification of the brand and Mini's signature go-kart feeling.

    Jochen Goller, member of the board of management of BMW AG responsible for customer, brands, and sales:

    “We would like to thank Stefanie Wurst for her great personal commitment and her valuable contribution to Mini's future direction. With Stefan Richmann, a senior executive of the BMW Group with many years of experience in Germany and abroad, will take over the management of the Mini brand from August.”

    Richmann began his career at the BMW Group in 1997. Since then, he has held numerous managerial positions within the company.

    In 2000, he moved to Corporate Strategic Planning and, in 2004, was appointed head of Sales Controlling. From 2008, Richmann was responsible for the finances of BMW Spain as CFO.

    He returned to Munich at the end of 2010, where he fulfilled several further management roles in the Finance and Controlling division and Product Management at BMW Group headquarters.

    From 2017, Richmann served as CFO in the US. In April 2022, he took over as head of the Corporate Strategy division.

    Read more: Mini, BMW Group
    NextOptions

    Related

    BMW Group and Rimac Technology forge long-term partnership
    BMW Group and Rimac Technology forge long-term partnership
    25 Apr 2024
    South Africa has a growing appetite for new energy vehicles.
    New energy vehicles gain ground in South Africa
     11 Apr 2024
    Carmen Myles named new head of Mini South Africa
    Carmen Myles named new head of Mini South Africa
    5 Sep 2023
    Fully electric: The Mini Cooper S
    Fully electric: The Mini Cooper S
     4 Jul 2023
    Mini and Red Bull roll out SA's first solar-powered electric vehicle charging station
    Mini and Red Bull roll out SA's first solar-powered electric vehicle charging station
    6 Apr 2023
    Kerri Pravia appointed as head of digital for iProspect SA
    DentsuKerri Pravia appointed as head of digital for iProspect SA
    15 Jul 2022
    Wunderman Thompson retains BMW Group in lead agency pitch
    Wunderman ThompsonWunderman Thompson retains BMW Group in lead agency pitch
    1 Feb 2022
    Image supplied
    The Immortal Awards announces MEA finalists, shortlist
    21 Oct 2021
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz