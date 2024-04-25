BMW Group and Rimac Technology forge long-term partnership

The BMW Group and Rimac Technology, based near Zagreb, Croatia, have formally declared a strategic alliance for the long term.

Image supplied

The aim of the collaboration is to co-develop and co-produce innovative solutions in the field of high-voltage battery technology for selected battery-electric vehicles.

The respective strengths and expertise of the two companies complement each other in a productive way. The BMW Group’s electrification strategy is aimed at building further on its position in the premium electric mobility sector. Even before we reach 2030, battery-electric vehicles will account for over half of global vehicle sales.

As an integral part of the Rimac Group, Rimac Technology stands as a Tier 1 supplier specialising in electrification in the automotive sector. Its portfolio consists of high-voltage battery packs, e-axles, as well as electronics and software solutions.

Rimac Technology products are designed, engineered and produced in-house to offer technology with a degree of customisation. The long-term partnership with the BMW Group is a sign of the Rimac Technology transition from a niche high-performance solutions supplier to a high-volume Tier 1 supplier.

The two partners will release more details about what form the strategic tie-up will take, as well as its scope and content, at a later stage.

Separately from the new strategic cooperation, the BMW Group is preparing the debut of the sixth generation of BMW eDrive technology, which will bring another significant leap forward in all customer-relevant attributes, such as range and charging time, according to the BMW Group.