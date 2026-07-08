Banks have a massive digital opportunity hiding in plain sight

For years, banks have aggressively pursued digital transformation. Billions have been invested globally into mobile banking, apps, online servicing, AI and self-service platforms, all with the goal of meeting customers where they are increasingly choosing to engage.

Yet there is a major contradiction emerging in modern banking strategy.

As banks focus more aggressively on digital engagement, many are simultaneously undervaluing one of their most powerful competitive advantages: their physical banking infrastructure.

This is not only an infrastructure question. It is a measurable commercial opportunity. Every search (though traditional means and now increasingly AI) for "ATM near me", "cash deposit ATM", "branch near me" or "bank open now" is a high-intent customer signal. If a bank appears first, is accurate and gives the customer confidence to choose its ATM before a competitors, that search can convert into a real-world transaction.

Branches and ATM networks are often viewed primarily as operational infrastructure or servicing cost centres.

But in reality, they represent something far more valuable:

National customer access networks



Trust infrastructure



Convenience infrastructure



High-frequency brand engagement points

Banks have invested hundreds of millions into rolling out and maintaining ATM infrastructure:

Real estate



Hardware



Security



Maintenance



Electricity



Cash logistics



Connectivity



Servicing and compliance

Historically, ATM footprint density has been viewed as a competitive advantage in physical banking.

Today, those networks represent one of the few remaining large-scale physical engagement assets owned directly by banks.

At the same time, ATMs are not simply disappearing. MyBroadband reported that major banks are not planning to significantly reduce their ATM footprint in 2026 but are instead replacing many units with upgraded models.

This reinforces the central point: ATMs are not becoming irrelevant. They are becoming smarter, more strategic and more connected to digital discovery.

The opportunity is not simply transactional.

When a customer chooses your ATM over a competitor's, the ATM stops being just infrastructure and becomes a one-to-one brand engagement opportunity.

That customer is now:

Standing in front of your brand



Interacting directly with your interface



Engaging in a high-trust environment



Spending uninterrupted time within your ecosystem

That is incredibly valuable in a world where consumer attention is fragmented across countless digital channels.

In many cases, ATM interactions may represent one of the most frequent real-world engagements consumers have with a banking brand.

Banks spend enormous marketing budgets attempting to drive attention, engagement and preference online, while often overlooking thousands of physical engagement environments they already own.

This is especially relevant in:

High-footfall retail areas



Transport hubs



Tourism zones



Event precincts



Convenience-driven urban locations

For banks with existing ATM networks the more visible, accurate and optimised those locations are across search, maps and AI answer environments, the more likely customers are to choose them in moments of need. That creates a defensible advantage because the bank is not only competing on product, pricing or app experience. It is competing on immediate access.:

The data points that support the ATM discoverability opportunity

Location Bank’s data shows that digital visibility drives real-world banking action.

1. Mobile search drives visits

Google Search on Mobile generated 2.4 million impressions and 490,000 direction clicks, proving customers are using maps to navigate to banking access points.

2. Direction clicks prove ROI

The ROI model used 41,287 average monthly direction clicks and showed an estimated R5 return for every R1 invested in Location Bank. A conservative model shows R183,600 monthly value, or R2,203,200 annualised.

3. The ATM search gap is the opportunity

Low visibility for broader “ATM” searches shows a clear opportunity for banks to win demand from searches like “ATM near me”, “cash deposit ATM” and “bank open now”.

Source: Location Bank Data Insights Slides

Unlike digital challengers, incumbent banks already possess vast physical infrastructure networks:

ATMs



Branches



Service points



National distribution footprints

The opportunity is not to abandon these assets in pursuit of digital transformation.

The opportunity is to digitally amplify them.

And increasingly, the battle for those interactions begins long before the customer reaches the ATM itself.

It starts in digital discovery.

Every day, millions of consumers still search for:

"ATM near me"



"Branch near me"



"Cash deposit ATM"



"Forex branch"



"Bank open now"

These are not low-intent interactions. They represent customers actively looking to engage with a banking brand in a moment of immediate need.

And increasingly, these journeys begin not on a bank's app or website, but on platforms like Google Maps, Apple Maps, Bing Maps and AI-powered search environments that use location data to shape recommendations.

In a maps-driven and AI-assisted world, physical infrastructure without digital discoverability becomes invisible infrastructure.

The banks that win in the next era of omnichannel banking will not simply digitise banking services.

They will digitise access to banking infrastructure itself.

The future is not physical versus digital.

It is digitally amplified physical infrastructure.

At Location Bank, we help banks maximise the value of their physical networks by ensuring branches and ATMs are visible, accurate, optimised and discoverable across the platforms consumers use every day to navigate the real world.

From ATM and branch discoverability to local search optimisation, data accuracy management, AI search readiness and location intelligence, Location Bank helps banks unlock more value from infrastructure they have already heavily invested in.

Because in the modern banking landscape, discoverability is no longer optional.

It is part of the customer experience.

To learn more about Location Bank and what we do click here.



