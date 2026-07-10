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    Bangbroek launches local apéritif as global demand rises

    As global drinking habits shift towards lighter, more flavour-driven serves, a new South African brand is looking to carve out its own category with the launch of Bangbroek, a premium spirit apéritif that blends local ingredients with international cocktail trends.
    10 Jul 2026
    10 Jul 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Rather than entering the crowded gin or vodka markets, Bangbroek is positioning itself as a distinctly South African spirit apéritif, capitalising on growing consumer demand for balanced, lower-intensity drinks that prioritise complexity over sweetness.

    The launch comes as the global apéritif category gains momentum, with industry analysts pointing to increasing demand for sophisticated, sessionable cocktails that encourage longer social occasions without sacrificing flavour.

    Riding the global apéritif wave

    The cocktail industry has undergone a noticeable transformation over the past few years.

    Consumers are increasingly moving away from overly sweet, high-alcohol drinks in favour of beverages that offer layered flavour profiles, combining subtle sweetness, gentle bitterness and aromatic botanicals.

    According to Bangbroek CEO Adrian Kinsey-Quick, the timing couldn't be better.

    "We aren't just launching a brand; we are leaning directly into a massive global movement."

    He points to research from Dataintelo, which projects the global apéritif market will reach $15.7bn, while industry insights from IWSR identify spirit-based apéritifs as one of the fastest-growing segments as consumers become more intentional about what they drink.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    A new category built on South African ingredients

    Rather than competing directly with established spirit categories, Bangbroek has developed a product that sits somewhere between a premium vodka and a contemporary apéritif.

    Built on a 33% vodka base, the spirit is infused with Karoo agave syrup, warm cinnamon and fynbos-nurtured chilli, creating a flavour profile designed to work equally well as a sipping spirit or cocktail ingredient.

    The result is a product that reflects both international drinking trends and South Africa's growing reputation for premium locally inspired food and beverage innovation.

    "People want flavour complexity over sugar," Kinsey-Quick explains.

    "Bangbroek, with its Karoo agave, cinnamon and fynbos-chilli kick, sits perfectly at the intersection of these shifting preferences, reflecting a spirit that is resilient, authentic and unapologetically different."

    Drinking culture continues to evolve

    The launch also reflects broader changes in how consumers socialise.

    The 2026 Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report identifies the rise of the "Afternoon Society", with more consumers opting for earlier, more relaxed social occasions instead of late-night drinking sessions.

    This evolution is changing what consumers expect from premium spirits.

    As South Africa's premium spirits market continues to mature, Bangbroek's launch signals another example of local brands seeking to compete through originality, provenance and storytelling — demonstrating that the next chapter of cocktail culture may be written as much in the Karoo as it is in London, Milan or New York.

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