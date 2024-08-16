Another Chinese automaker enters SA market: GAC Motors launches locally

Almost with each passing week, there is a new Chinese automaker entering the SA market.

This week it’s the turn of the Guangzhou Automobile Company. GAC, for short, launches its local offensive with an eye-catching crossover called the GS3 Emzoom.

The GS3 Emzoom will certainly stand out from the crowd thanks to its appearance. The vehicle has a unique aesthetic with sharp lines and geometric shapes that are found on the face as well as the flanks.

Additionally, the rear end features similar patterning, most notably on the taillamps. The interior of the GS3 Emzoom is more standard fare.

There are dual screens on the facia. These display all driving info and handle infotainment duties. The cabin has a myriad storage spaces and seating for five.

