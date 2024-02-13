AICPA & CIMA and Topco Media deliver the premier sustainability conference in South Africa

The most influential body of accounting and finance professionals in the world, AICPA & CIMA, have collaborated with leading South African media company, Topco Media, to host the highly anticipated Future of Sustainability Conference on 19 and 20 March in Johannesburg, South Africa.
This two-day hybrid conference will feature a variety of sessions with expert contributors from across Africa to foster discussions on sustainable business, gain insights on driving ESG objectives and delivering responsible corporate citizenship, and empower both individuals and organisations to deliver meaningful change across the African continent.
Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, regional vice president – Africa at AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, said: “AICPA & CIMA are pleased to collaborate with Topco Media to host the second edition of the Future of Sustainability Conference. The importance of organisations “doing the right thing” has been emphasised in recent years. Across industries, geographies, and company sizes, organisations have been allocating more resources toward improving ESG, sustainability, and delivering value for all stakeholders.
“These efforts will intensify in the next few years, so now is the time to prepare. The Future of Sustainability Conference will provide business and finance professionals in Africa a unique platform to discuss how ESG and sustainability are changing the world we operate in, deep dive into the risks and opportunities that it brings to their organisations and explore the future of corporate reporting.”
AICPA & CIMA is helping businesses take personal and professional advantage through the provision of educational courses and certificates on ESG, namely:
Additional ESG-related learning resources including conferences and thought leadership papers can be found on the AICPA & CIMA website.