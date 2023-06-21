IWG opens 2 new Regus Centres in Algiers, Algeria, as demand for hybrid working rises

The locations are a key milestone in IWG's plan to add 1,000 new locations globally over the next year.

Sidi Abdellah Mall, in the west of Algeria, is an impressive 1430 sq. mt Regus workspace complete with co-working spaces, private offices, meeting rooms and creative spaces



In addition, following the fifth partnership in Algeria, the opening of the Dar Imane, situated in the best building in Hydra



The new locations are part of the drive to provide top-class facilities in a wide variety of locations as hybrid working becomes a reality for more workers



These openings follow a partnership agreement with the building owners, Sarl CNM Travaux D’entreprise and Flex World, who have invested in the IWG platform to create a branded flexible workspace in their building



IWG, the world’s largest provider of hybrid working solutions with brands including Spaces, Regus and HQ, is opening state-of-the-art flexible workspaces in Algiers as the demand for hybrid working rapidly accelerates. The first opening is being delivered in cooperation with the Sidi Abdellah Mall and the second with the Dar Imane centre in Hydra; both building owners chose the IWG flexible workspace platform and have entered into a management agreement with the Regus brand.

Unprecedented demand from companies of all sizes and workers looking for hybrid working solutions means IWG will add 1,000 new locations over the next year. Hybrid working offers companies a significantly lower cost base with an average saving of $11k per employee.

Algiers is one of Algeria’s fastest-growing regional locations. Demand for workspaces in the area has performed strongly, with the number of enquiries for space in IWG locations continuing to sharply increase.

The building owners decided to invest in the IWG platform to maximise the return on their real estate space by capitalising on the rapidly expanding demand for hybrid working. With an annual investment of around £50m into its technology platform, IWG provides partners with access to all the company’s expertise, design and fit-out support, and sales and marketing capabilities.

The new Algiers locations will include facilities including private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces.

The Sidi Abdellah Mall centre, IWG’s first Regus centre close to the fine sandy beaches of Algeria in the area of Zeralda, is located on the third floor of the business centre in the mall and will provide space for established firms and start-ups across a range of industries, while IWG’s ‘Design Your Own Office’ service allows companies to tailor their space entirely to their requirements.

The Dar Imane centre in Hydra adds 1,000m2 to a total of now 6,000m2 in Algeria. Near to Sonatrach, the biggest oil and gas company in Africa, this new Regus centre is situated in a premium area in the midst of five-star hotels and premium amenities.

IWG is the world’s leading provider of flexible workspace – with 3,500 locations in more than 120 countries and members able to access all locations and business services via the IWG app.

As the ongoing shift towards hybrid working accelerates, conventional office occupancy will continue to fall as businesses require less traditional space and turn to flexible workspace instead. In 2022, IWG welcomed hundreds of new partner locations and is on track to add around 1,000 over the course of the next year. IWG already counts 83% of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base.

Mark Dixon, CEO and founder of IWG, commented: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Algeria, - with five partnerships so far including this latest opening. As an important business hub, Algiers is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal. We are very pleased to work in partnership with Sarl CNM Travaux D’entreprise (Sidi Abdellah) and Flex World (Dar Imane) to develop the Regus brand under a management agreement that will add a cutting-edge workspace to their building.

“Our centre openings in Algiers comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible working boosts employee happiness and satisfaction while helping the environment. Our workplace model also increases productivity and allows a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs.”

IWG’s multi-brand expansion strategy is designed to appeal to every type of business and entrepreneur. IWG creates personal, financial, and strategic value for businesses of every size, from some of the most exciting companies and well-known organisations on the planet to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of flexible working to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.