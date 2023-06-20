IWG signs managed partnership agreement in Algeria as the demand for hybrid working grows

The new partnership will meet the rapidly growing demand for hybrid working, with one new location to open in Skikda, Algeria.

IWG, the world’s leading provider of flexible workspace, with brands including Regus, Spaces and HQ, has signed a new partnership to expand its global footprint into Africa in a move that will meet rapidly growing demand for hybrid work solutions in the region.

The managed partnership agreement with Boudjemaa Houssem, a regional commercial property expert, particularly of note, the Russicada Hotel, will see a new IWG location open in Skikda in Q4:2023. Skikda - a key city in Algeria's trade and economic flow due to its geographical importance and technical infrastructure, including national roads, ports and railways – is a prime location for this new building, surrounded by multinational companies, 471km from Algeria in the capital city.

“Hybrid work regimes boost productivity and aid in the well-being of workers. The novelty of hybrid work in Algeria was ushered in by an unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic that taught businesses and HR, particularly, to take advantage of gains inherent in hybrid working plans," explains Joanne Bushell, MD of IWG Plc. Africa.

The partnership reflects the rapid growth of hybrid working in all corners of the world, which enables employees to split their working hours between home, a local, flexible office and coworking space and the corporate HQ.

Houssem commented: “We are excited to be entering the thriving flexible office market with IWG. The global trend for hybrid working, which is reflected in the increasing demand for flexible work solutions in our local market, has presented us with a unique opportunity to consolidate our portfolio. We are particularly proud to be a part of IWG’s expansion of its network into Algeria”.

IWG has experienced significant momentum in its managed partnerships business as companies embrace the hybrid model worldwide. Over the next year, the global business will add more than a thousand news locations.

The accelerated growth of IWG's global network comes from a record number of new customers signed, adding more than two million users over the course of the last 12 months to its unrivalled 3,500 locations in more than 120 markets, 134 of these locations across Africa.

Mark Dixon, Founder and CEO of IWG, added: “As we emerge from the global pandemic, we are experiencing record levels of demand as businesses of all sizes commit to the hybrid model and rethink their real estate strategies. Managed partnerships, which bring local market knowledge and expertise to the table, are a crucial part of our growth plans, enabling us to scale up more rapidly to meet demand.”