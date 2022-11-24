Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Mining News Tanzania

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Tanzanians sue Barrick Gold in Canada over alleged mine shootings by police

24 Nov 2022
By: Helen Reid and Clara Denina
A group of 21 Tanzanian nationals on Wednesday, 23 November filed a lawsuit in Canada alleging the world's second-biggest gold miner, Barrick Gold, was complicit in extrajudicial killings by police guarding its North Mara mine.
A small toy figure and gold imitation are seen in front of the Barrick logo. Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
A small toy figure and gold imitation are seen in front of the Barrick logo. Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

The plaintiffs in the claim, filed at the Superior Court of Justice in Ontario, include relatives of five men killed by Tanzanian police assigned to the mine, according to the filing. Nine of the plaintiffs were themselves beaten or shot by the police, according to the filing.

A Barrick Gold spokesperson said the company received the Statement of Claim earlier on Wednesday.

"It is riddled with inaccuracies," they wrote in a response to Reuters questions. "We intend to vigorously defend against these allegations in the appropriate forum."

The Barrick spokesperson said the lawsuit "attempts to advance claims against Barrick Gold Corporation in Ontario based on alleged actions of the Tanzanian police, even though Barrick exercises no control or direction of any nature over the Tanzanian police".

North Mara, in northwest Tanzania around 30km from the border with Kenya, produced 260,000 ounces of gold last year.

The claim states that residents routinely enter North Mara's "waste rock areas" to retrieve rocks with trace amounts of gold which they process and sell. The lawsuit alleges that police at the mine have responded violently to people entering the mine.

Burkina Faso court finds execs at Trevali mine guilty of involuntary manslaughter
Burkina Faso court finds execs at Trevali mine guilty of involuntary manslaughter

15 Sep 2022

'Effective and practical control' over police

The lawsuit claims that Barrick "has had effective and practical control" over Tanzanian police stationed at the mine, and that the company's security agreements with the police effectively make them the mine's "private and heavily armed security force".

The police commander for the Tarime-Rorya district where North Mara is located did not immediately respond to a Reuters text or calls.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Helen Reid and Clara Denina

With additional reporting by Nuzulack Dausen in Dar es Salaam.

Related

Global scramble for metals thrusts Africa into mining spotlight
Global scramble for metals thrusts Africa into mining spotlight9 May 2022
Tanzania's tough mining laws paying off
Tanzania's tough mining laws paying off14 Jun 2018
Tanzanian president, John Magufuli
Magufuli's mining reforms are a masterclass in political manoeuvring31 Jul 2017

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz