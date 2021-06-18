Anant Singh produced doccie wins big at New York Indian Film Festival

Ahimsa: Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless directed by Ramesh Sharma and produced by Anant Singh has won the Best Documentary Feature Award at the 21st New York Indian Film Festival.

Commenting on the award, director, Sharma said, “We are honoured to receive the Best Documentary Feature Award from the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival. For us, the award affirms the importance of Gandhi’s teachings and his impact on freedom struggles around the world, which we capture in the film. We are also delighted to be perpetuating Gandhi’s legacy through our film.”Anant Singh commented, “I am delighted to have collaborated again with Ramesh Sharma to create another award-winning documentary feature. Whilst Gandhi has a global legacy, South Africa has a special connection with the Gandhi narrative as it was here, in South Africa, that he became sensitized to issues of human rights and equality. Gandhi’s influence will continue to inspire and motivate other leaders to make change, through non-violence, for peace.”Sharma and Singh announced thatwill have its United Kingdom premiere at the London Indian Film Festival on Sunday, 20 June 2021 in the festival’s Extra-Ordinary Lives section. The festival will be held as a hybrid event until 4 July with physical screenings at cinemas in London, Birmingham and Manchester, as well as through its own streaming platform, LoveLIFFatHome.com.which was recently completed and partially shot in South Africa, speaks to the conscience of humanity as people globally grapple with intractable problems surrounding race (especially in the light of the Black Lives Matter Movement), and as societies struggle to give the marginalised and underserved human dignity and restore fundamental human rights. The film brings to the fore the impact of the Gandhian message of non-violence worldwide: how it inspired Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis, Barack Obama and the Civil Rights Movement in the United States; the Solidarity Movement in Poland as well as Nelson Mandela and the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa.

AHIMSA - Official Trailer from Videovision Entertainment on Vimeo.