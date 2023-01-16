Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

MiWayAICPA & CIMABizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Economy News South Africa

Finance trends

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


South African rand dives after president cancels Davos trip over energy crisis

16 Jan 2023
The South African rand dropped on Monday after President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled a trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos to deal with the country's energy crisis, as struggling state utility Eskom's worst ever power cuts continued.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

The South African rand traded at 17.065 against the US dollar at 0930 GMT, 1.29% weaker than its previous close and its weakest level since 1 December.

That reversed a rise to as high as 16.75 in early trading, as the dollar extended last week's fall after data showed US consumer prices fell for the first time in more than two and a half years in December. That led investors to bet the Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its interest rate-hike cycle.

"What we're seeing right now is potentially a realisation of the ramifications of where we are with Eskom and also a bit of unwinding in the USD-ZAR shorts that were on," said Quinten Bertenshaw, executive director of ETM Analytics.

Recent strengthening in the rand had been a "dollar play", he said, adding, "we haven't broken any key technical levels as yet. I think the first big level that I would worry about that would signal a reversal for me, would be closer to the 17.20 mark."

Eskom said on Tuesday it would implement "Stage 6" power cuts until further notice, due to the breakdown of several power-generating units. This requires up to 6,000 megawatts to be shed from the national grid and at least six hours a day without power for most South Africans.

Eskom's financial viability

Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana said last week a plan for the government to take on some of Eskom's debt would be announced during the annual budget on 22 February.

In October, the ministry said it could take on between a third and two-thirds of Eskom's R400bn rand ($23.5bn) debt in order to make the beleaguered utility financially viable.

No major economic data releases are expected in South Africa on Monday and US. markets are closed, which could make for thin trading.

Later this week South African mining output and retail sales for November are due, as well as December consumer inflation.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond was weaker, with the yield up 12.5 basis points to 9.89%.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

Related

Source: Reuters. A general view shows Davos Congress Centre, the venue of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023, in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland, January 14, 2023.
Davos 2023: "The world is between orders - we don't know what is coming" - WEF president1 day ago
Source: Supplied. Source: Supplied. Executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, pictured here in 2020.
High-level business delegation to represent South Africa at WEF 2022 in Davos23 May 2022
Boosting regional economic growth through intra-African trade
Heineken South AfricaBoosting regional economic growth through intra-African trade25 May 2021
Vusi Mfupi at St Martins De Porres, for the Room 13 Inspiration Day in Soweto.
Art is the solution to SA's 'decade of action' in education and re-skilling10 Feb 2020
The Lake Victoria Challenge is transforming mobility
The Lake Victoria Challenge is transforming mobility5 Dec 2018
Future-fitting SA businesses
Future-fitting SA businesses30 Jan 2018
Pixabay via .
The anxious optimist in the corner29 Jan 2018
Image by 123RF
Responsive and responsible leaders for sustainable workplaces2 Feb 2017

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz