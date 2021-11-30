Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Skin RenewalInsight SurveyADCO CBDBonitasLeap CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Covid-19 News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

SA's Aspen signs deal paving way for J&J Covid vaccine license

30 Nov 2021
South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare has signed non-binding terms with subsidiaries of US firm, Johnson & Johnson as part of talks on a licensing deal to package and sell J&J's Covid-19 vaccine in Africa.

Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
Aspen's shares rose almost 6% after the announcement.

Aspen currently packages J&J's Covid-19 vaccine at its South African plant under contract, which means it does not have any pricing or distribution power over the product.

The non-binding agreement, were it to convert into a definitive deal with J&J, would make Aspen the first African company to have a right over the distribution, pricing and branding of the vaccine.

Setting a precedent


The likely deal would not represent a technology transfer allowing Aspen to manufacture its own drug substance, but it would set a precedent by giving an African company the right to distribute and market the vaccine on the continent.

Africa is the least vaccinated part of the world and many of its leaders have called for vaccine equity and accused Western countries of hoarding the shots.

Aspen said it had signed a non-binding term sheet with two of the Janssen pharmaceutical companies of J&J that will form the basis for negotiation of a definitive agreement on the manufacture and sale of an Aspen-branded Covid-19 vaccine throughout Africa.

Brand name Aspenovax


The agreement would allow Aspen to manufacture finished Covid-19 vaccines and sell them under Aspen branding to African countries. This would take place "through transactions with designated multilateral organisations and with national governments of member states of the African Union", it said.

It said Aspen would sell the vaccine under the brand name Aspenovax.
NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Aspen, vaccines, J&J, Aspen Pharmacare, COVID-19

Related

Picture: Danette Breitenbach
SA stays on Alert Level One with mandatory vaccinations to be investigated1 day ago
Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Omicron explained: Why scientists are worried2 days ago
Source: ©alena-shekhovtcova
New vaccine tailored to Omicron can be ready in 100 days2 days ago
Source:
Dutch in arms: Omicron detected on SA flight2 days ago
Source:
UK's 'knee-jerk' Red List temporary ban throws South African travellers into a muddle3 days ago
Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
SA puts brakes on Covid-19 vaccine delivery24 Nov 2021
Source: ©fabio formaggio
4th quarter unchanged RMB/BER BCI is unfortunate says economist24 Nov 2021
Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
Old Mutual depletes Covid-19 reserve as deaths outpace expectations23 Nov 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz