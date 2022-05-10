FLX EV and NatUVcare win the 2022 GreenPitch Challenge

Flx EV (pre-venture category) and NatUVcare™ [By LignOrganic (PTY) Ltd.] (pre-growth category) are the 2022 GreenPitch Challenge winners.

Winner: Rudi Kriel (electric mobility) – flx EV



Zoliswa Ladygail Hlatshwayo (circular economy) – Me2you (a food sharing solution)



Farai Dziike (water) – Waste water treatment technology



Chris Nganga Kimaru (water, sewer and storm water networks) – Manhole Protector Grid (MPG)

Winner: Tshepo Mangoele (bio-economy, circular economy) – NatUVcare™ [By LignOrganic (PTY) Ltd.]



Luvo Gugwana (energy, agriculture) – Green Arch Innovations Pty Ltd – Aquaponics Franchises



Thulani Khumalo (water, service delivery) – Preventing leaks smart polymer manhole covers



Leslie Wallace (circular economy) – LC Crushers

These green economy innovators were chosen by two separate panels of judges (pre-venture and pre-growth) during a pitch event hosted by GreenCape in partnership with the City of Cape Town’s Invest Cape Town on 5 May.“The value of participating in event like these is to make the connections and have the conversations that could lead to the next step,” said Rudi Kriel, representing flx EV. “We are really excited to introduce more people to our products, and initiatives like these really help to get the word out to more networks,” said Tshepo Mangoele, representing NatUVcare™.“As a City, supporting entrepreneurs to realise their dreams of establishing successful businesses is at the core of all we do. Providing support to the Green Economy through strategic business partners is key to the strides that we have made in this sector. These organisations are critical to economic growth and creating job opportunities. We are committed to helping business innovations that prioritise the protection of our natural environment and resources. The quality of the pitches was exceptional. We will continue to create platforms to help businesses grow and in turn employ more Capetonians,” said Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee member for Economic Growth, City of Cape Town.These two winners will now each receive a set of prizes sponsored by RMB, BioCiti Labs, LaunchLab, SAREBI, Enlit Africa and Dentons.“The impact I hope to see is that more entrepreneurs can be encouraged to see that there is support available to them,” said Kuhle Mnisi, principal at Secha Capital, one of the judges.The 2022 GreenPitch Challenge Top 10 finalists, chosen from ~150 inspiring entries, are: