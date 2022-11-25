Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Broad MediaSumitomo DunlopIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Commercial & Industrial News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Automotive jobs

  • Motor Vehicle Stock Controller East Rand
  • Vehicle Sales Executive Durban
  • Master Qualified Vehicle Technician Johannesburg
  • New Vehicle Sales Executive Pretoria East
  • Preowned Vehicle Sales Executive Pretoria North
  • Vehicle Sales Executive George
  • Preowned Vehicle Sales Executive Pretoria East
  • Petrol Vehicle Technician George
  • New Vehicle Sales Manager Pretoria East
  • Motorcycle Sales Executive Johannesburg North
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Will the used car market continue to flourish into 2023?

    25 Nov 2022
    According to AutoTrader, the used car market has flourished in recent years. Comparing AutoTrader trading data between Q1 and Q3 in 2022 to the same period in 2021 indicates a market that has continued to thrive.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    AutoTrader explains: Demand for used cars has driven up prices. The average list price of used cars for sale has increased by 10%, rising from R386,682 in 2021 to R427,290 in 2022.

    And off the back of strong year-on-year growth, off the back of strong year-on-year growth, search and advert views for the above period have grown by 5.64%. Searches are an indicator of popularity, advert views indicate interest in a particular car, while enquiries indicate the car consumers are most likely to buy.

    More notably, supply has not kept pace with demand. While the seven cars that sellers get the most enquiries for have remained unchanged, stock levels of these mostly locally-built cars have changed dramatically.

    Supply of the country’s best-selling passenger used car, the locally produced VW Polo Vivo, has halved, while the second biggest drop in supply in used cars has been the BMW 3 series (33%) followed by the locally-built Mercedes-Benz C-Class (17%) and VW Polo (16%), and imported VW Golf (11%).

    In contrast, the supply of SA-built used bakkies increased. The Toyota Hilux (the car that receives the most enquiries) increased in supply by 18%, and the Ford Ranger by 3%.

    However, AutoTrader says there are some worrying local and international signs point to a bursting of the used car market bubble.

    "Locally, rising interest rates and inflation, and spiking fuel prices are likely to dent demand. With the cost of living continuing to rise, consumers are feeling the pinch.

    "What’s more, while South Africa lags overseas trends, there are worrying indicators emerging abroad, not least of which is a drop in used car price inflation and concerns around the car loan debt market in the US," the company says.

    So, can we expect demand for used cars to fall in 2023? AutoTrader CEO George Mienie seems to think that if the new supply chain issues, as well as chip shortages for new cars, are sorted out, this could cause increased demand for new cars and put downward pressure on used car prices as demand falls.

    “The used vehicle price inflation bubble is flexing and under the right economic demand and supply conditions, could burst in the next 12 months. As housing costs go up, interest rates increase. Car demand may fall. I always say, if the US or EU sneezes, we get pneumonia,” quips Mienie.

    NextOptions
    Read more: used cars, George Mienie, AutoTrader, used car market

    Related

    AutoTrader announces significant enterprise development programme during SA Auto Week
    AutoTraderAutoTrader announces significant enterprise development programme during SA Auto Week31 Oct 2022
    AutoTrader partners with SA Auto Week
    AutoTraderAutoTrader partners with SA Auto Week21 Oct 2022
    Source: Takealot
    Market inquiry findings suggest big changes for SA's leading online platforms14 Jul 2022
    #EcomAfrica: The must-have management shifts for e-commerce success
    #EcomAfrica: The must-have management shifts for e-commerce success8 Jun 2022
    AutoTrader's new Instant Offer plans to compete with car buying services
    AutoTraderAutoTrader's new Instant Offer plans to compete with car buying services8 Mar 2022
    AutoTrader's inaugural electric car test sets vital benchmark for SA
    AutoTraderAutoTrader's inaugural electric car test sets vital benchmark for SA22 Feb 2022
    EVs and BMW soar in popularity in South Africa, reveals Car Industry Report
    AutoTraderEVs and BMW soar in popularity in South Africa, reveals Car Industry Report28 Jan 2022
    #BizTrends2022: SA's auto industry to go increasingly digital...and electric
    #BizTrends2022: SA's auto industry to go increasingly digital...and electric5 Jan 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz