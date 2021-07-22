Judgement reserved on Vinpro interdict application

The Western Cape High Court has reserved its judgement on wine industry body, Vinpro's urgent interim interdict application. The interdict would afford the Premier of the Western Cape the power to adopt deviations to the national ban to enable off-and-on consumption of sale of liquor in the province.

Acting Judge Noluthando Nziweni presided over the case."We are hopeful for a positive outcome and eagerly await feedback on this important principle that would govern decision-making regarding future wine sales bans," says Vinpro MD Rico Basson."The South African wine industry is at the edge of a cliff after its revenue stream has been cut off intermittently over the past 16 months. For every week that goes by even more wine-related businesses face potential closures, leaving thousands of employees struggling to feed their families," adds Basson.The industry has been out of business for 23 weeks since the first alcohol ban.