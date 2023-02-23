Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Our Salad MixEva-LastMetroWiredEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Infrastructure & Utilities News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Construction & Engineering jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Rand Water's 30-hour planned maintenance to affect multiple municipalities

23 Feb 2023
Rand Water has scheduled a 30-hour planned maintenance, which will commence from 3am on 24 February, until 9am on 25 February.
Source:
Source: www.pexels.com

In a statement, Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the 30-hour project will entail the implementation of various cross-connections on the entity’s S1, R1 and R5 pipelines to tie in a portion of the S4 pipeline to the existing S1, R1 and R5 pipelines.

“This is part of the previously communicated strategy to refurbish and upgrade the infrastructure for sustainability purposes,” Maroo said.

She explained that the S1 pipeline runs from the Mapleton Booster Pumping Station to Rynfield Vlakfontein Reservoir, while the R1 and R5 pipelines run from Rynfield to Rietvlei Nature Reserve in Tshwane.

“The S4 pipeline that will be tied in runs from Van Dyk Park to Rynfield where it will cross connect to S1, R1 and R5,” Maroo said.

Vlakfontein Reservoir to provide additional water supply in Gauteng
Vlakfontein Reservoir to provide additional water supply in Gauteng

2 days ago

The following municipal customers will experience water supply shortages during this period:

  • Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality;
  • Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality, and
  • Thembisile Hani Local Municipality.

Other customers who will be affected include Spoornet; Corobrick Transvaal; Sammy Marks Museum; Savannah Country Estate Home; and Plot 7 Benoni Agricultural Holdings.

Maroo said Rand Water has formally notified all the affected municipalities and direct customers, 21 days in advance of the planned maintenance to allow them to implement their appropriate contingency measures ahead of the planned work.

“The affected municipalities will advise consumers on the extent of the impact of water supply shortages in their respective areas,” Maroo said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: Rand Water, water infrastructure, Makenosi Maroo

Related

Vlakfontein Reservoir to provide additional water supply in Gauteng
Vlakfontein Reservoir to provide additional water supply in Gauteng2 days ago
How do we fix SA's critical water challenges?
How do we fix SA's critical water challenges?16 Feb 2023
Power cuts in SA are playing havoc with the country's water system
Power cuts in SA are playing havoc with the country's water system24 Jan 2023
Using data to fix SA's water challenges
Using data to fix SA's water challenges8 Dec 2022
Finding alternative ways to ensure sustainable water supply
PBPRFinding alternative ways to ensure sustainable water supply31 Oct 2022
South Africa's biggest cities are out of water, but the dams are full: what's gone wrong
South Africa's biggest cities are out of water, but the dams are full: what's gone wrong19 Oct 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: The scent of a good advertisement
#OrchidsandOnions: The scent of a good advertisement17 Oct 2022
9 UP academics nominated for NSTF/South32 Awards, SA's 'Science Oscars'
University of Pretoria9 UP academics nominated for NSTF/South32 Awards, SA's 'Science Oscars'12 Jul 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz