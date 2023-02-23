Rand Water's 30-hour planned maintenance to affect multiple municipalities

Rand Water has scheduled a 30-hour planned maintenance, which will commence from 3am on 24 February, until 9am on 25 February.

In a statement, Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the 30-hour project will entail the implementation of various cross-connections on the entity’s S1, R1 and R5 pipelines to tie in a portion of the S4 pipeline to the existing S1, R1 and R5 pipelines.

“This is part of the previously communicated strategy to refurbish and upgrade the infrastructure for sustainability purposes,” Maroo said.

She explained that the S1 pipeline runs from the Mapleton Booster Pumping Station to Rynfield Vlakfontein Reservoir, while the R1 and R5 pipelines run from Rynfield to Rietvlei Nature Reserve in Tshwane.

“The S4 pipeline that will be tied in runs from Van Dyk Park to Rynfield where it will cross connect to S1, R1 and R5,” Maroo said.

The following municipal customers will experience water supply shortages during this period:

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality;



Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality, and



Thembisile Hani Local Municipality.

Other customers who will be affected include Spoornet; Corobrick Transvaal; Sammy Marks Museum; Savannah Country Estate Home; and Plot 7 Benoni Agricultural Holdings.

Maroo said Rand Water has formally notified all the affected municipalities and direct customers, 21 days in advance of the planned maintenance to allow them to implement their appropriate contingency measures ahead of the planned work.

“The affected municipalities will advise consumers on the extent of the impact of water supply shortages in their respective areas,” Maroo said.