Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Brave GroupSAICAAICPA & CIMAAsk AfrikaOlea South AfricaGreenCapeBinanceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Banking News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Finance jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Nedbank posts 11% rise in half year profit

8 Aug 2023
South Africa's Nedbank Group, among the top five lenders in the country, recorded an 11% rise in interim profit as it gained from high interest rates, even as its bad loans grew.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

For the half year ended 30 June, the bank's headline earnings per share, a profit measure, was at R15.25 ($0.8121), up from R13.70 posted a year earlier.

South African banks - among the continent's biggest - are generally considered well-capitalised and conservative in lending. But a combination of inflation, high interest rates and regular power cuts are taking a toll.

Nedbank's credit loss ratio - a measure of bad loans as a percentage of total loans - was at 121 basis points (bps), higher than 85 bps it posted a year earlier and beyond its target range of 80 bps to 100 bps.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: load shedding, inflation, Nedbank Group

Related

Source:
SA tops global ranking in forex trading interest1 day ago
Eskom takes over load shedding in Ekurhuleni following alleged non-compliance
Eskom takes over load shedding in Ekurhuleni following alleged non-compliance26 Jul 2023
The event will be held in August. Source: Supplied.
4 key insights from leading brands in the CX industry26 Jul 2023
The new ad says camping is for everyone. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheCampaign: Hi-Tec brings new perspective with load shedding campaign24 Jul 2023
Source: © 123rf PwC’s latest Global Consumer Insights Survey identifies five key areas impacting consumer spend and shaping shopping trends
5 key areas impacting consumer spend, shaping shopping trends21 Jul 2023
Load shedding hampering efficiency, effectiveness of waste management sector
Load shedding hampering efficiency, effectiveness of waste management sector21 Jul 2023
#Loadshedding: National blackout 'unlikely' - industry experts
#Loadshedding: National blackout 'unlikely' - industry experts20 Jul 2023
Source: Reuters.
S.African Reserve Bank to keep rates steady at 8.25% on 20 July: poll13 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz