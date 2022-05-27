Industries

African Bank CEO takes up audacious challenge to restore lender's original legacy

27 May 2022
By: Sasha Planting
Audacious. It's a word that one reads over and over in African Bank's financial results for the six months to March 2022. Given that the bank is not as good at lending as Capitec, and is not as good a transactor as the big banks, perhaps audacity is exactly what it needs as it seeks its own place in the sun.

Source: Supplied. Chief executive officer of African Bank Kennedy Bungane.
Source: Supplied. Chief executive officer of African Bank Kennedy Bungane.
Certainly, chief executive officer, Kennedy Bungane, who has been in the role for 13 months, and has banking baked into his bones, believes that audacity will be what is needed if African Bank is to take its rightful place in the South African market.

“We had to craft a new strategy, but it’s one that sees us going back to our roots. We are building a bank for the people. I know that sounds like motherhood and apple pie, but we have a responsibility to return the bank to its original ideals – one that is customer-centric, that is diversified, has scale and can leverage off the story of audacity that is our history.”

To read more go to Daily Maverick.
Daily Maverick
Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.
Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
Read more: African Bank, Business Banking, Kennedy Bungane, Sasha Planting

