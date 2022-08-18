A space to dream for present and future business leaders

Where do you go to dream? To connect? To be inspired? To learn? To feel secure? Tsiba Business School is providing such a space through its recent new campus acquisition.

With many companies divesting from office space and real estate, Tsiba’s investment in brick and mortar is more than a contrarian view, or even a balance sheet asset acquisition. It is a tangible expression of confidence in the future of South Africa! The new campus will provide a space to dream ‘haven of hope’ and an aspirational and safe learning environment for its rapidly growing student numbers; many of whom will drive social justice and economic growth in the near future.

Tsiba’s unique educational value propositions are to provide cutting-edge, fully accredited curricula across all its qualifications, and in parallel, also assertively implement its social impact mandate that responds to the current challenges faced in society. Some of these social mandate activities include: the partnership with Northeastern University (US) to assist SMMEs in Cape Town, the development of the Certificate in Cultural and Community-based Tourism, the Business Circle (provides curated business support), Tsiba Global (promoting global learning through international student exchanges), Tsiba Earth (engaging students in environmental sustainability projects) and Tsiba Talent (developing work readiness and employability skills).

The three-year journey of finding a suitable campus that met most, if not all of Tsiba’s ‘purpose-lived’ objectives was arduous. It had to address the business school’s spatial needs of a rapidly growing student body (>300% over two years), and to enable Tsiba to drive its sustainability ambitions. These include facilities to accommodate part-time classes and pending additional undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications, co-sharing with commercial entities (rental income), having sufficient ‘green’ spaces to promote Tsiba Earth activities, as well as harnessing the new campus’s solar panel infrastructure to move energy requirements completely off the Eskom grid.

The campus purchase will be funded via a capital campaign, Founders’ Gift, which honours those who had the foresight to establish Tsiba and contribute to social and economic transformation. The Founders’ Gift capital campaign, which will be launched locally and internationally, provides philanthropic expression and legacy opportunities to philanthropists, corporates and civil society to participate in a virtuous circle of intent of funding which will contribute towards more sustainable communities in the Western Cape and subsequently, South Africa.

The irony isn’t lost that the purchase of the new Tsiba Business School campus was made from the Western Cape Blood Service. In essence, Tsiba Business School will ensure the sustainability of life through the ‘lifeblood’ of education!

For more information please download the Founders’ Gift Brochure here.

Interested investors in Founders’ Gift may invest through the Tsiba Give page or by contacting us on az.ca.abist@ofni.



