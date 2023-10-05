Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopTiger Wheel & TyreBizcommunity.comWoodford GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Motorsport News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Marc Marquez to leave Honda

5 Oct 2023
Marc Marquez is set to leave Honda at the end of the 2023 season. The Japanese motorcycle maker is releasing the multiple MotoGP world champion a year earlier than the planned four-year contract. Both parties agreed it was in their best interests to pursue other avenues in the future to best achieve their respective goals and targets.
Marc Marquez to leave Honda

Marquez took his debut victory in the premier class aboard the Honda RC213V at the Grand Prix of the Americas in 2013. That win made him the youngest premier class winner. Marquez would become the youngest premier-class world champion later that year. In 2014 he defended his title and claimed titles in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 all with Honda.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

NextOptions


SOURCE

Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

Related

Honda Civic Type R breaks Nürburgring lap record for FWD vehicles
Honda Civic Type R breaks Nürburgring lap record for FWD vehicles20 Apr 2023
On test: The Honda BR-V
On test: The Honda BR-V11 Apr 2023
New Honda Civic RS review: A smooth operator with awesome styling
New Honda Civic RS review: A smooth operator with awesome styling21 Feb 2023
Unveiled: The all-new Honda BR-V
Unveiled: The all-new Honda BR-V12 Sep 2022
The new Honda HR-V: Functionality meets desirability
The new Honda HR-V: Functionality meets desirability16 Aug 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: The good, the creative and the slush pile
#OrchidsandOnions: The good, the creative and the slush pile15 Aug 2022
Honda FIT Hybrid eCVT: How to fit in
Honda FIT Hybrid eCVT: How to fit in28 Oct 2021
The all-new Honda Fit: Efficiency combined with comfort
The all-new Honda Fit: Efficiency combined with comfort17 Aug 2021

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz