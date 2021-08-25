Lego builds life-size, drivable Toyota Supra

Dealers News South Africa

  • Event industry head pulling rabbits out of hats
    Event industry head pulling rabbits out of hats
    As an internationally renowned events director who's put on events for up to 60,000 people, she's now spearheading a business called Salute. With two decades' experience in the industry from South Africa to Nigeria, The DRC to Zimbabwe /Botswana, and Dubai to Abu Dhabi among others, she's got a hands-on approach from ideation and conceptualisation right to the event finish line. By Nicole Chamberlin
  • Woolworths CEO Zyda Rylands to step down
    Woolworths CEO Zyda Rylands to step down
    Chief executive officer of Woolworths South Africa, Zyda Rylands, is stepping down from the role, effective from 30 September 2021. Woolworths will not retain the Woolworths South Africa CEO position as the retailer seeks to streamline its operating model.
  • Mpume Ngobese, co-MD at Joe Public
    #WomensMonth: 'Do you, boo!' says Mpume Ngobese, co-MD at Joe Public
    Having served on the judges' panels of some of the most prestigious awards in the industry, Mpume Ngobese has an impressive portfolio that includes working on some of South Africa's most iconic brands such as Nedbank, British American Tobacco, and South African Breweries' corporate brand. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Image supplied
    All the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards finalists
    The finalists for the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext awards have been announced.
  • MTN announces Burak Akinci as Ayoba's new CEO
    MTN announces Burak Akinci as Ayoba's new CEO
    The MTN Group has announced that it has appointed Burak Akinci as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the instant messaging app Ayoba, effective 1 September.
  • #WomensMonth: 'Speak your truth even if your voice shakes' - Lerisha Naidu, Baker McKenzie
    #WomensMonth: 'Speak your truth even if your voice shakes' - Lerisha Naidu, Baker McKenzie
    Head of the Competition & Antitrust Practice at Baker McKenzie in Johannesburg, Lerisha 'Lee' Naidu is a torchbearer for diversity and inclusion with a deep social conscience. It was this principle which sparked her interest in law, and following some sage advice from Dikgang Moseneke - then-deputy chief justice of the Constitutional Court - decided to use her talents to advance corporate social transformation from the inside out, rather than battle it on the surface. This has paved the way for her many successes. Now 36, Naidu was appointed as one of Baker McKenzie's youngest partners when she was only 32, and is currently the youngest member of the Johannesburg office's management committee - proving that just because you're young and a woman, it doesn't mean you can't be successful. By Shan Radcliffe
Show more
Lego builds life-size, drivable Toyota Supra

25 Aug 2021
Toyota is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the iconic Supra nameplate by exhibiting a life-size incarnation of the current-generation model that is built from more than 477,000 Lego blocks. Weighing an astonishing 1,885kg - 390kg heavier than the road-going vehicle, it took the team of 21 builders and two mechanics - who worked 24 hours a day in three shifts - a total of 5,400 hours to assemble the Lego Supra.
Source:
Source: Motorpress

Although it's mainly built from blocks, the car also incorporates a steering wheel, tyres, driving seat and car factory logo – all derived from the original vehicle – while the interior remains largely plastic. While it doesn’t feature the GR Supra’s turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine, the Lego replica is drivable, with an electric engine capable of reaching a top speed of 28km/h.

The Lego Supra sports a vibrant shade of yellow and has functioning headlights and taillights and is on display at Legoland in Nagoya, Japan, until 11 October 2021. Thereafter, it has been reported that the life-size Lego Supra will be exhibited at the Japanese Super GT racing series.

The good news for all the other Supra aficionados, model car collectors and Lego enthusiasts is that TSAM is giving away 35 Lego Speed Champions Toyota GR Supra replicas. If you would like to win one of these collectable 76901 Lego GR Supra kits - with 299 pieces, please visit the TGRSA.co.za Toyota Gazoo Racing site for competition details.
