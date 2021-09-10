ECOM Africa 2021 is a full day of in-depth keynotes, online networking, and live Q&A sessions with the top minds in e-commerce

ECOM Africa is a full-day virtual event set to run on 21 September 2021. The event boasts some of the leading experts in e-commerce, retail, and fintech where they'll share exclusive insights and practical strategies their companies are using to thrive in the accelerating digital economy.