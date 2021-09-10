ECOM Africa 2021 is a full day of in-depth keynotes, online networking, and live Q&A sessions with the top minds in e-commerce

ECOM Africa is a full-day virtual event set to run on 21 September 2021. The event boasts some of the leading experts in e-commerce, retail, and fintech where they'll share exclusive insights and practical strategies their companies are using to thrive in the accelerating digital economy.
Covid-19 has pushed companies over the technology tipping point — and transformed business forever.
Companies have accelerated the digitisation of their customer and supply-chain interactions and of their internal operations by years. It is believed that the share of digital or digitally enabled products in their portfolios has accelerated by as much as seven years. To stay competitive in this new business and economic environment requires new strategies and practices.
ECOM Africa explores strategies and tactics in e-commerce business operations, store design and optimisation, fulfilment and logistics, payments and security, and marketing and brand building.
Prepare your team for the next big wave in digital commerce, by hearing from industry leaders such as George Mienie, the CEO of AutoTrader, as he shares his insights on why businesses need to be prepared to keep shifting toward this new eCommerce reality. The sheer number of consumers who want to purchase online will change how businesses must operate, and infrastructures will need to adjust.
In addition you will have the opportunity to hear from Hanz Rauch, head of digital product for online at Woolworths, as he shares a highlight reel of the Woolies context, what agile product management is, and how this transformation is happening in the impacted areas. Hanz will also highlight the biggest challenges and what the future looks like on this journey. The speakers
ECOM Africa has secured some of the leading minds within the e-commerce space to share their exclusive insights, case studies and expertise. The speaker line-up includes:
- Hanz Rauch, Head of Digital Product for Online, Woolworths
- Jason Lane-Sellers, Direct of Market Planning EMEA, LexisNexis
- Rahul Jain, CEO, Peach Payments
- Catherine Korsten, General Manager, 1ForYou
- George Mienie, CEO, AutoTrader
- Paul Cook, CEO, Faithful To Nature
- Lynton Peters, CEO, OneCart
- Anita Erasmus, Business Manager, uAfrica
- Johann Van Tonder, COO, AWA digital
- Paris Philippou, VP: Game Ecommerce and Digital, Massmart
- Alistair Burton, Country Director, Criteo
- Farai Zaranhyika, Head of Ecommerce/Online, Dischem
- Warrick Kernes, CEO, Insaka
- Phil Marais, Head of Africa and Brazil Supply Chain, Cotton On
- Peter Allerstorfer, UCOOK
- Janey Pillay, Group IT Executive, Customer and Commerce, Mr Price Group
- Sam Wilson Spath, Head of Digital Marketing, Woolworths
Sponsors include Peach Payments, VISA, Freshworks, LexisNexis, uAfrica, AWA digital, RAM, Criteo, and Bizcommunity who will have a strong presence throughout the event. They will be sharing their experiences with the audiences and will be able to interact digitally with them. The digital platform allows them capabilities to connect with potential customers through virtual exhibition booths, virtual networking, contact swops and educational keynotes and panel discussions. Key topics
The conference will be unpacking key topics within the e-commerce space, speaking directly to business operations, store design and optimisation, fulfilment and logistics, payments and security, and marketing and brand building. Attendees can expect to hear case studies on:
- Agile product management
- Secure payments with digital identities
- Inclusion of the informal economy in digital payments
- Business operations and infrastructure
- Fulfilment and logistics
- Conversion rate optimisation
- Commerce media and how to target buyers to deliver rich experiences
- Developing omni-channel strategies
- Leveraging data in digital marketing
In 2021, e-commerce sales are expected to account for 18.1% of retail sales worldwide. It is estimated that there will be 2.14 billion global digital buyers. In retrospect of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rapid acceleration in digital transformation, the speakers deconstruct the strategies they’ve been successful with and how they’re preparing for the next wave in e-commerce.
