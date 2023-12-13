LexisNexis South Africa and the SAC-IAWJ empower the next generation of legal professionals

LexisNexis South Africa is proud to play a part in shaping the future of the South African legal fraternity by awarding a grant to the SAC-IAWJ (South African Chapter of the International Association of Women Judges) Mentorship Programme for final-year law students. The grant, valued at, $18,500 (approximately R340,000) was awarded by the LexisNexis African Ancestry Network and LexisNexis Rule of Law Foundation in November.

LexisNexis South Africa is committed to fostering young potential within the legal field and we strongly believe in supporting education initiatives to support legal students through strong mentorship and guidance.

The event, attended by Judge President Thoba Poyo-Dlwati, senior members of the judiciary, and both local and global LexisNexis leadership, saw the handover of the ceremonial cheque and provided an opportunity for networking and discussions around further collaboration. The cheque also served as a symbol of our commitment to eradicating systemic racism and advancing the rule of law in Africa, as well as the recognition of the exemplary work and commitment demonstrated by the SAC-IAWJ.

LexisNexis South Africa values key partnerships with organisations and bodies that share our vision. In an address to attendees, Revona Govender, operations executive at LexisNexis South Africa, reinforced our steadfast commitment to initiatives that align with our core values and detailed how the grant will be used:

“Through the allocation of these grants for the Fellowship Programme and the Judicial Skills Development and Enhancement Programmes, we affirm our commitment to partnering with and supporting the SAC-IAWJ. Leveraging our extensive legal research content and technology, the Fellowship programme promises substantial benefits for the recipients.”

In closing, Govender thanked attendees and the SAC-IAWJ for their exemplary work and celebrated the positive impact this fruitful collaboration will have on the pursuit of justice and the rule of law in South Africa. LexisNexis would like to congratulate the SAC-IAWJ again for winning this grant and recognise their dedication to nurturing and empowering the next generation of legal professionals.