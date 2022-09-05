LexisNexis SA CEO named leading woman in African tech

Videsha Proothveerajh scoops top award at Africa Tech Week Awards 2022.

LexisNexis South Africa is thrilled to announce that its CEO, Videsha Proothveerajh, has been recognised as the leading woman in technology on the continent.

Proothveerajh scooped the prestigious Woman in Tech award at this year’s Africa Tech Week Awards ceremony on Wednesday, 31 August. The innovative legal tech giant also clinched third spot in the Tech Company of the Year category.

The premier Africa Tech Week Awards recognise and reward leaders and companies that have demonstrated excellence in the area of innovative product development and leadership. The Woman in Tech award goes to a woman who has shown outstanding IT excellence, strategy, vision and innovation in an organisation over the past 18 months.

Speaking at the ceremony in Cape Town, a delighted Proothveerajh said: “This award is on behalf of all women who work in this industry tirelessly to make sure that we create space for others to come after us. I want to say thank you to my team at LexisNexis SA. You guys rock! You are my inspiration; you humble me, and you are the unyielding force that ensures that we create a tomorrow we are very proud of.”

This honour for Proothveerajh is the latest in a string of accolades she has received since taking the reins at LexisNexis SA in 2019. She was named the most influential Woman in Business and Government for ICT in Africa. She was spotlighted by Forbes as a change maker in Africa. In 2017 Proothveerajh was recognised as one of the 50 most inspiring women in SA by the global Inspiring Fifty initiative. Two years later, she was recognised as part of the ‘Africa 50’ – The 50 Leaders in Data Centres and Cloud, driving change in Africa. Last year, Proothveerajh was named runner-up in the Inclusive Leader: Large National/Pan African or Multinational Company category of the 9th Gender Mainstreaming Southern Africa Awards.



