New chief technology officer for LexisNexis SA

LexisNexis South Africa appoints Mukosi Mukwevho as its new chief technology officer, to drive the organisation's technical strategy and ambitious digital growth plans.

Mukwevho, a cloud computing enthusiast, with more than 24 years commercial software experience, will be instrumental in driving tech advancements at LexisNexis SA, with a special focus on search and workflow platforms, mobile applications and big data analytics.

Mukwevho has led several national and global organisations in key industries, including chemical manufacturing, IT consulting, retail, banking, telecommunications, cloud computing, and space industry. He joins LexisNexis SA from the South African National Space Agency where he was acting managing director for earth observation.

As demand for online legal solutions continues to rise, Mukwevho, who is passionate about artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud computing among others, will be responsible for devising and implementing a future-proof IT strategy, giving customers the tech to ensure their experience is as simple and stress-free as possible.

Said Mukwevho: “The continued transformation within the legal sector and the role that technology plays in driving that change makes joining LexisNexis SA an exciting opportunity. I am looking forward to sharing my expertise, learning from a highly skilled team and delivering top class client services supported by innovative technology solutions."

“My approach is to keep things simple by selecting the right technology solution for the job. With demand transforming the current market, and technology innovation expanding dramatically, my aim is to ensure we’re at the forefront of innovation and development by providing cutting-edge solutions and driving disruptive technology in the legal space,” he said.

Mukwevho’s appointment supports the company’s overall vision of enhancing the potential of the African continent by advancing the rule of law.

Said LexisNexis SA CEO Videsha Proothveerajh: “Mukwevho will play an integral part in our strategic development through several exciting projects. We are constantly striving to improve and expand the services we offer, and I know that his experience and expertise will be invaluable. I’m delighted to welcome him on board.”



