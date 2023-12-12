A remarkable Repeat: LexisNexis CEO clinches 2nd CEO of the Year Award for 2023

The CEO of LexisNexis South Africa Videsha Proothveerajh has been awarded the top accolade of CEO of the Year at the Future of HR Awards. This firmly cements Proothveerajh’s position as an outstanding leader in South African business, recognising her numerous contributions across organisational frameworks. This is Proothveerajh’s second CEO of the Year award, having clinched the title at the prestigious Sentech Africa Tech Week Awards earlier this year.

The annual Future of HR Conference & Awards recognises the crucial role that Human Resources plays in organisational success and the trailblazers who have succeeded in creating a working environment where people thrive. The event honours leaders who are shaping organisational cultures and defining the future of HR.

While LexisNexis has already been recognised for our outstanding contribution to tech earlier this year, Proothveerajh’s win also highlights our dedication to creating a working culture that fuels the passion and innovation that have come to define our reputation in the South African legal tech and compliance space.

"I have always taken a people-first approach to my work, and this award affirms my core belief that taking care of people is essential to running a successful organisation," says Proothveerajh, adding, "I look forward to using this accolade as motivation to further establish LexisNexis South Africa as a people-centric organisation. We are committed to promoting a diverse workforce and strive to create a work environment that respects individuals and their contributions while fostering innovation. Diversity of people and ideas creates strength for our business and customers."

Proothveerajh’s commitment to fostering an innovative workplace culture is reflected in our other accomplishments in human resources. LexisNexis South Africa is committed to diversity and inclusion, fair and ethical practices, and fostering young talent through mentorship. LexisNexis South Africa is a proud Level 2 B-BBEE contributor and was awarded the coveted “Top Employer Award” for 2023.

LexisNexis South Africa is proud to be part of a global community with over 10,400 people who serve customers in more than 160 countries. We’d like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Proothveerajh for being a champion in HR and making our community proud.

