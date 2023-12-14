Industries

    Issued by LexisNexis
    14 Dec 2023
    14 Dec 2023
    LexisNexis SA, provider of legal and compliance technology in the country, has enhanced its offerings to align with global standards through the acquisition of an ISO 27001 certification.
    LexisNexis South Africa levels up with Global Security Certification

    This internationally recognised standard outlines criteria for a quality management system and demonstrates a commitment to safety and compliance as well as signifying a new era of dedication to excellence in our offerings.

    We are immensely proud of this achievement – a significant milestone in our organisation’s history – as it guarantees the consistent satisfaction of customer needs through our products and services, while simultaneously fostering ongoing enhancements to our operational processes.

    The ISO 27001 certification is a recognition that LexisNexis South Africa takes seriously the data privacy of our clients. Adherence to this international standard is the recognition that cyber risks are a constantly evolving threat, and we have committed to the best possible protections available taking a holistic approach to implementing and managing protection systems and vetting all possible threats.

    While achieving ISO 27001 certification is a significant accolade for our organisation, it also has numerous benefits for our clients. ISO 27001 helps us streamline organisation-wide audit processes and security controls. As senior management is required to oversee security under the standard, this also prioritises organisational security at the board level while constant employee security training required by the certification means a heightened awareness throughout your organisation.

    This commitment is not only essential in protecting information but serves as a promise to our clients that we value security and data protection. Earning and keeping our clients’ trust remains paramount to our organisational success. As we honour this achievement, we’d also like to recognise our clients’ faith in our ability to do our due diligence and for the unwavering support we’ve received.

    About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

    LexisNexis Legal & Professional® provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,300 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

    LexisNexis
    LexisNexis® South Africa is at the forefront of legal content and technology, providing intelligent data and analytics solutions to trailblazers in the Corporate, Government and Legal sectors.

