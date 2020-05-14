Nestlé announces donations towards Covid-19 relief efforts across East and Southern Africa

"People are at the heart of our Nestlé business. We are working hard to keep our employees, customers and the communities where we operate safe," stated Bruno Olierhoek, chairman and managing director of Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region, as he announced the company's contribution to various coronavirus (Covid-19) relief efforts across the region.

R5m to South Africa’s Solidarity Fund



MUR₨1m to Mauritius’s Solidarity Fund



Over R10m to the International Federation of Red Cross Societies in South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Tanzania on Covid-19 relief interventions at country level



An additional half a million rands to National Disaster Funds in Zimbabwe and Ethiopia

He emphasised that the contributions are part of Nestlé’s purpose, which is to enhance the quality of life and contribute to a healthier future. Below are the amounts of donations and beneficiaries:“At Nestlé, we believe that business results and positive societal impact should be mutually reinforcing. To achieve this, we need to create value for our employees, our customers and for society. We are also driven to positively contribute to the communities where we live and work. Therefore, being involved in community development projects is just one of the many ways we make an impact.”“We further recognise that dealing with the current challenge pandemic cannot be apportioned to governments alone but that, as a business, we have a responsibility. This is a societal challenge that requires a societal response,” added Olierhoek.In the coming weeks, the company is expected to make further Covid-19 relief announcements around community-initiatives, frontline workers support as part of its ongoing response.