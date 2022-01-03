New Year's Day welcomes in 175 bundles of joy

The Western Cape Government Health is pleased to announce the birth of 175 babies* born on 1 January 2022 in the Western Cape at public-health facilities.



Source: Supplied

Of the babies born on New Year's Day, 93 were boys, while 82 girls were born.



The first baby, a boy, was born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital at 00:03, weighing 4390g and 50cm in length, to mother Phumeza Jezile. The second was also a boy, born at Karl Bremer Hospital at 00:04, weighing 3620g and 51cm in length, to mother Melony Rank. The third baby was a girl born at Helderberg Hospital at 00:36, weighing 4330g, and 55.4cm in length to mother, Nastehoshuute Abdullah.



One set of twins, two girls were born at Tygerberg Hospital.



Western Cape Minister of Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, has congratulated the families of the newborns. “I wish to congratulate all parents on the safe arrival of their newborns and wish them many years of happiness and good health. May you cherish the time together with your little ones, as parenthood is one of the best journeys.”



The first 1000 days

A child’s health is most vulnerable during the first 1000 days of its life. This period, from conception until a child’s second birthday, offers a unique window of opportunity to shape healthier and more prosperous futures. Minister Mbombo emphasised the importance of the first 1000 days of a baby’s life.



“We as the Western Cape Government Health are excited to be part of this journey, from your baby’s first immunisation to their first steps; we are here to support you. I encourage all parents to remember the importance of the first 1000 days of a child’s life. It is important to create a nurturing and healthy environment for your baby along with good nutrition, which can impact on a child’s ability to develop and learn. Ensure that your baby is fully immunised and follow the advice of health workers at your local clinic. Make time to play with your child and support him or her as they grow and develop. Remember to take care of yourself as well.”





Source: Supplied

Western Cape Government Health extends best wishes to all parents on their precious newborns today. We acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all our healthcare workers, including midwives, on this special day.



The Department delivers a comprehensive package of child-health services and we look forward to supporting all parents on this exciting journey.



Find out more about the first 1000 days of a child’s life



* Kindly note that the total is subject to change as more births are reported. Of the babies born on New Year's Day, 93 were boys, while 82 girls were born.The first baby, a boy, was born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital at 00:03, weighing 4390g and 50cm in length, to mother Phumeza Jezile. The second was also a boy, born at Karl Bremer Hospital at 00:04, weighing 3620g and 51cm in length, to mother Melony Rank. The third baby was a girl born at Helderberg Hospital at 00:36, weighing 4330g, and 55.4cm in length to mother, Nastehoshuute Abdullah.One set of twins, two girls were born at Tygerberg Hospital.Western Cape Minister of Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, has congratulated the families of the newborns. “I wish to congratulate all parents on the safe arrival of their newborns and wish them many years of happiness and good health. May you cherish the time together with your little ones, as parenthood is one of the best journeys.”A child’s health is most vulnerable during the first 1000 days of its life. This period, from conception until a child’s second birthday, offers a unique window of opportunity to shape healthier and more prosperous futures. Minister Mbombo emphasised the importance of the first 1000 days of a baby’s life.“We as the Western Cape Government Health are excited to be part of this journey, from your baby’s first immunisation to their first steps; we are here to support you. I encourage all parents to remember the importance of the first 1000 days of a child’s life. It is important to create a nurturing and healthy environment for your baby along with good nutrition, which can impact on a child’s ability to develop and learn. Ensure that your baby is fully immunised and follow the advice of health workers at your local clinic. Make time to play with your child and support him or her as they grow and develop. Remember to take care of yourself as well.”Western Cape Government Health extends best wishes to all parents on their precious newborns today. We acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all our healthcare workers, including midwives, on this special day.The Department delivers a comprehensive package of child-health services and we look forward to supporting all parents on this exciting journey.Find out more about the first 1000 days of a child’s life here ; learn more about Western Cape Government Health's child health services here * Kindly note that the total is subject to change as more births are reported.