Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ogilvy South AfricaCOHSASASkin RenewalRestonicIntercareBizcommunity.comCANSAAssociation of Palliative Care Centres (APCC)StoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Medical Research News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Gates gives $40m to boost access to mRNA vaccines in Africa

9 Oct 2023
By: Jennifer Rigby and Wendell Roelf
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will give $40m, including to a Belgian biotech company and two leading African vaccine manufacturers, in a bid to boost access to mRNA vaccines for protection against various diseases in Africa.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation campus is pictured in Seattle, Washington, US 5 May 2021. Reuters/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation campus is pictured in Seattle, Washington, US 5 May 2021. Reuters/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

Nivelles-based Quantoom Biosciences will get $20m to advance work on its mRNA manufacturing platform, while the Institut Pasteur de Dakar in Senegal and Biovac in South Africa will get $5m each to buy the technology. A further $10m is available for other vaccine manufacturers who want to use the platform.

Vaccines made using mRNA revolutionised the world's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, but access was drastically inequitable. A number of initiatives have since been set up to tackle this and try to use the new technology for existing threats that disproportionately affect lower-income countries, such as malaria and tuberculosis.

The World Health Organisation launched its mRNA vaccine technology hub in Cape Town in April this year. One member, Afrigen Biologics, has already made Africa’s first-ever mRNA vaccine for Covid-19 in the lab.

But mRNA vaccines remain expensive to produce, particularly at the scale needed to test and roll out safe and effective vaccines.

Source: Reuters/Shelley Christians. A production scientist works with samples at the Afrigen Biologics' site in Cape Town.
SA's Afrigen partners with US on mRNA vaccine research

By 12 Jul 2022

Quantoom’s platform, called Ntensify, allows batches of mRNA to be produced more cheaply and efficiently at scale, a Gates Foundation spokeswoman told Reuters ahead of an announcement at its 2023 Grand Challenges Annual Meeting in Dakar on Monday.

“(This) is an important and necessary step towards vaccine self-reliance in the region,” said Dr Amadou Sall, chief executive of the Institut Pasteur de Dakar.

Ntensify was first developed using Gates’ funding to Quantoom’s parent company, Univercells, given in 2016.

Afrigen is already using the platform, including for the development of Rift Valley fever and gonorrhea vaccines. Gates and Afrigen said it could cut the costs of developing a vaccine by half compared to traditional mRNA technology.

"The second generation (of mRNA) is to reduce the cost," said Petro Terblanche, Afrigen's chief executive, on a phone call from Dakar on Sunday.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Jennifer Rigby and Wendell Roelf

Reporting by Jennifer Rigby and Wendell Roelf; editing by Bernadette Baum
Read more: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, mRNA vaccine, mRNA vaccines, vaccine production

Related

Source: Nobel Prize/Youtube
Nobel Prize for mRNA pioneers amid jab controversy3 days ago
Source: Supplied.
Biovac and EuBiologics partner for meningitis vaccine tech transfer28 Sep 2023
Source: Supplied.
Abbott's uninterrupted streak: 398th consecutive quarterly dividend declared22 Jun 2023
Source: Supplied. Mary Rodgers, a virus hunter and scientist at Abbott who works with the Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition.
#HIVToday: Abbott's top scientist speaks to staying one step ahead of a constantly mutating virus28 Apr 2023
Source: World Economic Forum.
The world's first malaria vaccine ready for distribution26 Apr 2023
Source:
Consortium sparks debate over intellectual property of mRNA vaccines manufactured in SA21 Apr 2023
Cape Town-based biotechnology company, Afrigen, appoints new board chair
Irvine PartnersCape Town-based biotechnology company, Afrigen, appoints new board chair26 Jan 2023
Gates Foundation pledges $7bn for Africa as Ukraine war diverts donor cash
Gates Foundation pledges $7bn for Africa as Ukraine war diverts donor cash18 Nov 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz