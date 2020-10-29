Pick n Pay introduces digital receipts for Smart Shoppers

Pick n Pay's Smart Shoppers can now have their till receipts sent directly to their email instead of receiving a printed receipt. These will also be loaded onto the customer's PnP mobile app profile for 90 days so that they are saved in one place for easy access and review.

Pick n Pay’s new Digital Receipts will be sent to a customer’s email or PnP app within minutes of completing their purchase at any Pick n Pay store, including Clothing, Liquor, and Express stores.This is another step in the retailer’s efforts to reduce unnecessary waste. Many till receipts land up in landfills as they are often lost in rubbish bins and not recycled. The retailer says this new Smart Shopper initiative will significantly reduce till slip litter by sending customers their receipts digitally, and only printing a small summary slip at check-out as proof of purchase.“We are always looking at ways we can reduce waste within our stores and help our customers lead easier lives by making their shopping experience quicker and more convenient. This latest Smart Shopper enhancement ticks all these boxes,” says John Bradshaw, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay. “Customers are already telling us they enjoying the option of not having to worry where they have put their till receipt.”Nearly 13,000 customers signed up during the pilot phase earlier this year and within a week of launching to Smart Shoppers last week, an additional 7,000 customers have opted in to receive digital receipts.Should customers who have opted in to digital receipts ever want a printed slip, they can simply ask the cashier to print their full receipt. All high-value items or products with a warranty will automatically be printed on the summary slip. Customers wishing to return a product can show their digital receipt from their email or on the PnP mobile app, or provide their summary slip which includes a scannable barcode.Smart Shopper customers can opt-in for digital receipts via their online profile on the PnP website or mobile app by updating their preferences. Customers will need to provide a valid email address.