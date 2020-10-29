Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Pick n Pay introduces digital receipts for Smart Shoppers

29 Oct 2020
Pick n Pay's Smart Shoppers can now have their till receipts sent directly to their email instead of receiving a printed receipt. These will also be loaded onto the customer's PnP mobile app profile for 90 days so that they are saved in one place for easy access and review.


Pick n Pay’s new Digital Receipts will be sent to a customer’s email or PnP app within minutes of completing their purchase at any Pick n Pay store, including Clothing, Liquor, and Express stores.

This is another step in the retailer’s efforts to reduce unnecessary waste. Many till receipts land up in landfills as they are often lost in rubbish bins and not recycled. The retailer says this new Smart Shopper initiative will significantly reduce till slip litter by sending customers their receipts digitally, and only printing a small summary slip at check-out as proof of purchase.

“We are always looking at ways we can reduce waste within our stores and help our customers lead easier lives by making their shopping experience quicker and more convenient. This latest Smart Shopper enhancement ticks all these boxes,” says John Bradshaw, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay. “Customers are already telling us they enjoying the option of not having to worry where they have put their till receipt.”

Nearly 13,000 customers signed up during the pilot phase earlier this year and within a week of launching to Smart Shoppers last week, an additional 7,000 customers have opted in to receive digital receipts.

How TFG is weaving digital into the fabric of its business

TFG is realising the positive impact of a clearly defined digital strategy and R500m investment into its digital transformation...

22 Oct 2020


Should customers who have opted in to digital receipts ever want a printed slip, they can simply ask the cashier to print their full receipt. All high-value items or products with a warranty will automatically be printed on the summary slip. Customers wishing to return a product can show their digital receipt from their email or on the PnP mobile app, or provide their summary slip which includes a scannable barcode.

Smart Shopper customers can opt-in for digital receipts via their online profile on the PnP website or mobile app by updating their preferences. Customers will need to provide a valid email address.
Comment

Read more: Pick n Pay, digital retail, John Bradshaw, digital receipts

Related

How TFG is weaving digital into the fabric of its business22 Oct 2020
Commission signs consent agreement with PnP to stop exclusive leases21 Oct 2020
Pick n Pay buys SA delivery startup Bottles20 Oct 2020
KantarCX+ Retail 2020. The South African and global ranking20 Oct 2020
ACDOCO SAJordan's Green Clean rated top sustainable toothbrush16 Oct 2020
Major SA food brands join PnP in food waste reduction commitment15 Oct 2020
Smart African retailers are rising from the ashes. Here's how13 Oct 2020
Pick n Pay Clothing pairs up with Katekani Moreku in second Futurewear collab9 Oct 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz