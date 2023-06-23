Industries

Africa


Rwanda and partners to seek further €300m for climate resilience

23 Jun 2023
By: George Obulutsa
Rwanda and international development banks plan to raise an extra €300m ($328.86m) to help the country adapt to a changing climate, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday.
Source: © amenic181 -
Source: © amenic181 - Fotolia.com

In April, the IMF said it had allowed for a disbursement of $98.6m of an initial $319m.

It said on Thursday, the new support would build on that and the Rwandan government's fundraising efforts would be helped by France's Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the European Investment Bank (EIB), Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The proceeds will help businesses in Rwanda to access green financing and develop policies aimed at tackling climate change, the IMF said.

($1 = €0.9122)

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About George Obulutsa

Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Mark Heinrich and Barbara Lewis
green financing, George Obulutsa



