Rwanda and partners to seek further €300m for climate resilience

Rwanda and international development banks plan to raise an extra €300m ($328.86m) to help the country adapt to a changing climate, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday.

In April, the IMF said it had allowed for a disbursement of $98.6m of an initial $319m.

It said on Thursday, the new support would build on that and the Rwandan government's fundraising efforts would be helped by France's Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the European Investment Bank (EIB), Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The proceeds will help businesses in Rwanda to access green financing and develop policies aimed at tackling climate change, the IMF said.

($1 = €0.9122)