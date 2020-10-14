Health & Beauty News Global

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

L'Oréal announces winners of Beauty Tech for Good Challenge

14 Oct 2020
L'Oréal has revealed the winners of its Beauty Tech for Good Challenge, an international competition recognising the most innovative startups supporting responsible, sustainable and inclusive beauty.


The competition was designed along three lines: environmental protection, ethical artificial intelligence and inclusivity. Selected by a committee of experts out of 115 entries from 40 countries, the three winners were chosen by a jury made up of members of the L’Oréal executive committee.

WhatRocks (Canada)


WhatRocks is the solidarity advertising label. The startup allows brands to donate a part of the profits from their advertising campaigns to charities.



Reforestum (Spain)


Reforestum enables companies and individuals to combat climate change and compensate their carbon footprint by growing certified forest projects which users can trace through satellite images analysed using AI. Reforestum is on a mission to make reforestation carbon offsets more transparent and trustworthy.



DePoly (Switzerland)


DePoly recycles PET plastic using a room temperature chemical method which can transform waste which is not currently recycled, such as mixed coloured plastic or plastic containing polyester fibres. The resulting raw material can be used to produce new PET plastic.



The winners will join a six-month L’Oréal incubation programme at Station F, the largest startup campus in the world, and take part in Viva Technology 2021. The startups will have access to personalised mentoring from top L’Oréal specialists as well as opportunities for partnerships with L’Oréal brands to invent together the 'Beauty Tech for Good' of the future.

SOUTH AFRICA

5 ways the local beauty industry can be more inclusive

To ensure that the local beauty industry is as inclusive as possible, here are five key factors to help see the industry realise its potential and adjust its strategy to suit...

5 Oct 2020


“With their innovative projects in the areas of solidarity advertising, carbon footprint and plastic recycling, WhatRocks, Reforestum and DePoly offer solutions for a more sustainable, responsible and inclusive future. We are delighted to welcome them to our programme at Station F to help them grow and raise their profile, whilst working with L’Oréal brands and our ecosystem,” says Lubomira Rochet, L’Oréal chief digital officer.
Comment

Read more: carbon footprint, recycling, reforestation, L’Oréal, beauty technology

Related

Global forest sector: Providing solutions for pandemic recovery9 Oct 2020
CCBSA expands rollout of returnable PET plastic bottles3 Sep 2020
Tetra Pak reacts to demand for sustainable packaging solutions20 Aug 2020
Draft regulations place greater responsibility on producers of lighting, electronic, paper and packaging products21 Jul 2020
High recycling rate of HDPE beverage bottles in SA21 Jul 2020
Johannesburg suburb donates "trikes" and uniforms to reclaimers17 Jul 2020
Is Clover committed to being better in every way? I don't think so15 Jul 2020
Woolies winter wear incorporates textiles made from recycled PET bottles3 Jun 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz