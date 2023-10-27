Virgin Atlantic resumes Cape Town to London flights

The seasonal service will add over 80,000 seats between the two cities and complement Virgin Atlantic's existing Johannesburg to London Heathrow flights.

The Cape Town flights will be operated on Virgin Atlantic's Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Marc Harding, Country Manager for South Africa at Virgin Atlantic comments: "I am delighted for the return of the 2023/2024 season of this well-loved route between Cape Town and London.

"This service will make it even easier for our customers to travel for business and leisure between South Africa and the United Kingdom, as well as provide seamless connections via Heathrow to Europe and North America. The service will also create additional cargo capacity, transporting essential goods between South Africa and the UK and beyond."