Pentawards 2022: Best in global packaging design revealed

The globe's best packaging designs were announced during the 2022 Pentawards gala ceremony held in London on 23 September.

Best in Show: Pocket Neck Pillow by Urban Forest, China. Source: Supplied

Now in its 16th year, the prestigious packaging design competition received over 2,000 entries from more than 60 countries, with China, the United Kingdom, Spain, the USA, Japan and Italy receiving the highest number of awards. Out of all the entries, over 600 were shortlisted by the competition’s international jury and revealed earlier this year.

Top winning agencies include Backbone Branding with 10 awards, and Auge Design, Denomination, Pond Design and SeriesNemo with five awards each.

Alongside the Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards presented, this year’s Special Awards, which recognise remarkable achievements in packaging design by individuals and agencies, were also handed out:

Design Agency of the Year: SeriesNemo, Spain

Designer of the Year: Davide Mosconi, Designer of the Year, Italy

First-ever Core Award (10+ wins): Backbone Branding, Armenia

Nxt-Gen, Best Student Work: Martí Garcés Muntalt, Lesley Melissa Batista Víquez and Trinidad Mosso Tupper, Elisava, Spain

Take a look at the top 2022 Pentawards packaging designs below.

Diamond – Best of Show: Pocket Neck Pillow by Urban Forest, China

Using cutting-edge aesthetics whilst prioritising sustainability and eco-consciousness, Shenzhen Urban Forest designed a compact and portable travel neck pillow where the outer silicon packaging doubles as an air pump.

Source: Supplied

Standing out for its innovation and functionality, the tree-shaped shell-like outer packaging works both as a storage bag and a functioning air pump thanks to the elastic property of silicon, encouraging consumers not to dispose of it and cleverly revolutionising the way inflatable pillows are utilised.

Beverage Platinum: Williams Premium Canned Cocktails by Offff, the Netherlands (sponsored by PPW Easyfairs)

Back in March 2020, Rotterdam was in its first lockdown, and Williams Canteen was determined not to lose its bar. How did they do it? By doing what they do best - letting people enjoy the finest cocktails.

Source: Supplied

After a period of trial and error, they developed six high-quality cocktails pre-prepared in a can allowing for a perfectly measured mix and the taste remains optimal for months. Branding studio Offff developed six cocktail labels and two labels for accompanying ‘bites’ all packaging within a coordinated gift box for these eight cans. The result is a great recipe for creativity - A Night Out in a Can.

Food Platinum: Ivy’s Reserve Vintage Cheddar by big fish, the UK (sponsored by Reflex)

A secret recipe of Ivy Clothier (grandmother of current MD Rich Clothier) handed down through generations is not your ‘everyday’ cheddar as it was a part of the Wyke range of cheeses and didn’t communicate its uniqueness.

Source: Supplied

Big Fish used simplicity and bold icons to make the product stand out. Strong iconographies are used to communicate specific product benefits that are human, warm, and approachable. The care and attention to detail towards the product visuals is an homage to the product.

Body, Health & Beauty Platinum, ShinkoQ by Grand Design Ltd, Japan

ShinkoQ is a functional "anti-pollution" product created in response to the demand for anti-virus measures with a range of products of shampoo, treatment, oil, and mist, with two different fragrance ingredients. Grand Design, chose a minimalist design with only a "slash" on the front of the bottle, without a product name.

Source: Supplied

With the theme of anti-pollution, this is a minimalistic and symbolic expression of the "ban" symbol. ShinkoQ was created to blend into homes with the aim of creating a design that would stand out on the sales floor with its own unique worldview.

Home, Leisure & Other Markets Platinum, Fuzed by Vault49, United States

There’s a rising demand for quality flavoured vapes in the US market and Fuzed is the ‘Realest Flavours Around’. It cuts through the haze, boldly communicating this new brand’s unique proposition, combining the highest quality cannabis with delicious, naturally-derived flavours.

Source: Supplied

Balancing a fun attitude with natural qualities, Vault49 delivered a creative idea that took a contemporary spin on traditional bodega design, inspired by grocery store signage and fresh fruit displays. The packs are bold and juicily colored, building on Fuzed’s taste credentials, giving each flavor a distinctive personality, with bespoke illustrated icons and punchy pop copy to communicate each persona and the type of high it provides.

The typographic introduction to the flavours and what that means for each strain’s effect further helps range navigation and category education.

Branding & Consumer Platinum: BeanBean Coffee By BangBang (Studio/Atelier), Canada

Inspired to give consumers an energised 2022 start after the accumulated fatigue of 2021, BangBang has created BeanBean - six types of coffee beans produced as a limited edition with the invaluable collaboration of Zab café. 'By creatives, for creatives'; this self-promotional initiative is offering coffees named after fonts with each paying tribute to all the beautiful typographic "B"s that come from The Fonderies from around the world.

Source: Supplied

This series of 100% compostable bags, screen printed by hand with water-based ink, will be sent as a thank you to customers and collaborators who have contributed to the studio's successes in 2021. Part of the production and a few coffee-inspired merchandises will also be available to purchase for everyone at beanbean.cafe. BeanBean wishes to have people caffeinated and wide-awake.

Sustainable Design Platinum: Re:Incarnated Spirits by Ruska Martin Associates, Germany (sponsored by UPM Raflatac)

In the current economy, materials are taken from the earth, products are made from them, and eventually thrown away – it’s a linear process. A circular economy is not only a wonderful system, it holds a wonderful future.

Re:Incarnated Spirits not only aims to capture the essence of the product but enhance it with a 100% sustainable design solution. The first limited edition of 444 bottles of Re:Incarnated Spirits is named Re:Brand #1.

Source: Supplied

The label is printed on uncoated paper made from grape waste and post-consumer recycled fibers. The uncoated cardboard box for safe transport is filled with recycled padding made from shredded Euro bank notes that didn’t pass the quality test for public use. The glass bottle is made from 100% recycled post-consumer glass. The cork is made from recycled sparkling wine corks.

Professional Concepts Platinum: Pongo by CBA, United States

Pongo is a pet-friendly aromatherapy spritz that freshens and pampers pets. Formulated to safely neutralise the pet odor, Pongo also provides emotional support through a variety of all-natural mood-enhancing scents for pet well-being and care.

Source: Supplied

The structure is a custom moulded plastic base with a modified trigger spray head that’s common to all SKUs. Full-bleed shrink-wrap graphics cover the body of the structure, allowing for an endless range of doggos, fun outfits, seasonal editions, and possible online customization.

Witty canine-inspired scent names aim to put a smile on users' faces, with key ingredients and the primary benefit called out underneath.

Nxt-Gen Best Student Work: PHB - Zero Waste Packaging by Elisava, Spain

Formcard, a bioplastic created by Peter Marigold, was used as an alternative to toothbrush packaging. It is a card of strong, meltable bio-plastic that can be used to make, fix and modify and is 100% non-toxic and reusable.

Source: Supplied

PHB replaces single-use packaging and blisters. When used in the packaging of the toothbrush it can later be repurposed as the handle. This way the environmental impact is reduced to a minimum. The process of heating and reshaping the plastic can be repeated infinitely, for a new toothbrush head or for another use. The packaging now has a longer lifespan than the actual product.

The full list of 2022 winners, including Special, Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards recipients, can be viewed in the the winners gallery.