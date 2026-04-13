Women farmers highlight barriers to growth at SoilSistas roundtable

Women farmers, industry leaders and policymakers highlighted key barriers to scaling agricultural businesses at a recent SoilSistas roundtable held at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) in Johannesburg.

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Discussions focused on challenges including market access, funding constraints, climate resilience and the role of skills development in supporting women-led agripreneurship.

Programme focuses on skills and leadership

“The SoilSistas initiative, launched by Corteva Agriscience in partnership with the GIBS Development Academy, empowers women in agriculture by addressing systemic barriers.

"Combining academic learning with practical training in modern farming, finance, marketing and sustainability, the programme aims to position women farmers as business leaders shaping the future of our food system,” said Lerato Luzipo, communications manager at Corteva Agriscience.

In her opening remarks, programme mat GIBS, Mirriam Mashego, highlighted the increasing complexity faced by women farmers as their businesses grow, noting that the programme is designed to prepare participants for long-term expansion.

Local markets remain key to growth

During the panel discussion, Simóhn Engelbrecht, Head of Trade and Relations at AgriSA, emphasised the importance of building a strong domestic market presence before pursuing exports.

“The biggest opportunity is not export first, but building a strong and reliable presence in the local market before scaling towards export,” she said.

She added that coordination across the agricultural value chain remains a constraint, with traceability, scalability and consistency all critical to securing buyer confidence.

Funding access and regulatory requirements

Acting CEO of the Land Bank, Jabu Mphambo, addressed ongoing challenges in access to finance for emerging farmers, highlighting the regulatory requirements for funding approvals.

“We have approved approximately four billion rand in funding across more than 500 farmers. Many of these beneficiaries faced similar challenges to other applicants but were able to meet the requirements. The process can be demanding as farmers also have a responsibility to be prepared and compliant in order to access the funding available.”

He noted that blended finance models are helping to improve access, although compliance remains a key requirement.

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On-the-ground realities for farmers

Providing a practitioner perspective, Kabelo Puling, CEO of Pula Nala Bataung, described farming as a capital-intensive and demanding sector, particularly in rural areas where infrastructure constraints and input costs affect sustainability.

“Serious consideration needs to be given to the broader role of agriculture in addressing socio-economic challenges. We need to use the land we have to create jobs, improve food security and expand the economy, especially in rural areas,” she said.

Climate resilience and technology adoption

Dr Carla Schutte, senior lecturer and researcher at the University of Pretoria, highlighted the increasing impact of climate-related disruptions on agriculture.

“We can no longer treat climate events as isolated incidents. We must build systems that are flexible, resilient and prepared, and ensure that digital tools and skills are adopted purposefully, aligned with the readiness and needs of farmers so they can respond effectively and strengthen the resilience of their farming operations,” she said.

She emphasised the need for integrated planning and the adoption of appropriate digital tools to support more responsive and sustainable farming systems.

The roundtable concluded with the 2026 SoilSistas Women Agripreneur Programme cohort establishing a spekboom garden at the GIBS campus, recognising the role of women in strengthening agricultural communities.